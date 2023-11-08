Eilat unveils 'Safe Space' hub for displaced teens amidst war

Eilat has launched “Safe Space,” a youth hub designed for thousands of teenagers who have been evacuated to the city due to the ongoing war with Hamas.

It is a collaborative effort by the Eilat Municipality, the Rashi Foundation, and the Education and National Security ministries, “seeking to provide comprehensive support for the affected youth,” according to a joint statement.

Safe Space is located in the center of Eilat’s seaside Queen of Sheba promenade. The facility has lounging areas, activity and games spaces, a performance stage, and a refreshment kiosk, all staffed by a team of dedicated youth counselors, social workers, and volunteers.

The hub caters to 13- to 18-year-olds and operates from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. daily. It offers a secure and engaging environment for teens to interact and participate in positive activities, helping to prevent issues such as aimlessness and social isolation, the statement said. Eilat has recently opened the doors to ''Safe Space,'' a youth hub designed for thousands of teenagers who have been evacuated to the city due to the ongoing war with Hamas. (credit: BOAZ OPENHEIM)

Education Minister praises the project

Education Minister Yoav Kisch (Likud) said the initiative “provides refuge, a sympathetic ear, and a supportive environment for these youths.”

Michal Cohen, director-general of the Rashi Foundation, said: “We are working to create a safe space for them, with opportunities for meaningful social and educational activity.”

The hub reinforces the commitment to safeguard these young people from potential dangers associated with their current vulnerability, she added.

Ofram Boaron, director of the Eilat Youth Department, said: “There is power in the meeting of youth workers and youth.”