Education Minister Yoav Kisch wants to establish a national center to collect and research information on October 7, he announced on Wednesday during an opening ceremony for the first school for displaced children.

Kisch said he would bring his plan to a government meeting for approval soon and that the center would be in charge of researching everything to do with both Hamas’s attack and the stories of heroes who protected Israelis that day.

The research center would be led by professionals, and the long-term aim would be to educate future generations.

As well as research, Kisch wants the center to have a museum, a memorial, an information center, and a website. EDUCATION MINISTER Yoav Kisch attends a meeting of the Knesset Education Committee, earlier this month. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Kisch proposal is similar to Yad VaShem

What Kisch is describing is very similar to Yad Vashem – the Holocaust remembrance center in Jerusalem. As well as a museum and a memorial, Yad Vashem focuses on researching the Holocaust and education worldwide for educational institutions, international police training academies, and more.

October 7 was the biggest massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust. In the attack, Hamas murdered some 1,400 men, women, and children, including foreigners and non-Jews, and took more than 240 hostages.