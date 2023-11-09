Knesset raises minimum wage for reserve soldiers

The Knesset raised the minimum wage for reserve soldiers to NIS 300 ($78) a day in a temporary provision that passed in a special Knesset plenum session on Thursday.

The wage was raised from NIS 215 ($56) and will remain at NIS 300 until the end of December or the end of the war. If the war continues after December, the provision can be extended with the approval of Labor Minister Yoav Ben-Zur, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Usually, daily wages for reserve soldiers are calculated by dividing their salaries in the last three months by 90 while ensuring that they get at least NIS 6,455 ($1,680) a month from their service.

Raising the wage

The raise means that reserve soldiers will get a minimum monthly wage of NIS 9,000 ($2,340) but will still get the average of their last three salaries if it comes out higher.

Some MKs had wanted to add a clause to the new law giving reserve soldiers at least one day off for every 10 days they serve, and Israel's National Insurance told the Labor Committee that if they passed the law by the end of the week, the reserve soldiers could get the higher salary for October.

To allow this, the Knesset called for a special plenum session on Thursday and decided to legislate the days off separately.