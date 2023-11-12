The IDF's secret battle intel center revealed to press

Rarely does the IDF lift the veil between the top secret classified intelligence unit’s headquarters and the public, but The Jerusalem Post on Sunday was able to visit IDF intelligence’s Gaza battlefield intelligence collection unit (“the collection unit”).

This visit included both a meeting with the top commander of the unit as well as entering multiple command centers where each staffer and their computer were working on collecting or analyzing a different aspect of intelligence: from satellite imagery to human spying, to a variety of different kinds of signals, sensors, and cyber intelligence.

Some computers zoomed in on a specific house, some showed the full Gaza map with a variety of colors and shapes designating different kinds of forces and sensitive locations, some held newly received signal intelligence items, and some held other classified intelligence information.

During the visit, intelligence staffers explained how quickly they must operate to save IDF forces’ lives in the field as well as to strike maneuvering Hamas forces before those terrorists move to another position, leading to the carefully planned counterstrike becoming obsolete.

The unit is unique, not only because of the vast amount of operational IDF intelligence it combines and because it links up with IDF targeting command and forces on the front almost instantaneously, but also because it had multiple different coordination levels with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). IDF soldiers are seen working as part of the Israeli military's Gaza battlefield intelligence collection unit. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There are separate joint teams with Shin Bet interrogation agents as well as with the agency's field targeting forces.

During the first few days of the war, the collection unit saved a huge number of civilians in the South, directing them to safety or sending reinforcements to rescue them.

Since October 10, the collection unit has worked with IDF divisions 162, 252, and 26, eventually adding others, to plan the invasion of Gaza.

Updated tablets are handed out at the top, medium, and lower command levels to keep the collection unit plugged into the many different levels of field commanders.

A senior IDF official said, “For over a month, the collection unit's mandatory and reserve service members have provided results to all of the invading forces in the South as well as to the forces in the North… At the divisional and brigade levels, there are officers from all the collection and analysis disciplines, including wireless monitors, online analysis officers, photo-video analysts, and researchers-interrogators, all to provide tactical operational results.

“The unit’s headquarters constitutes a multi-disciplined intelligence apparatus and emphasizes cooperation with other intelligence units” to help attack enemy forces and engage in force protection, he said.

In one incident, the battlefield intelligence collection unit (“the collection unit”) as well as portions of IDF Golani division 36 collected multiple items of information regarding Hamas’s forces intention to ambush a specific Golani patrol.

Using a mix of human and technological spying, the collection unit flagged the meeting spot of the intended members of the Hamas ambush and carried out a full evaluation of the planned ambush.

Next, it passed on the information to the IDF divisional forces in the field as well as to their local Shin Bet liaison to develop a counter strategy for striking the Hamas terrorists.

Further, the collection unit personnel associated with the IDF division and relevant brigade connected the appropriate analytical and targeting data points to prepare a strike on the Hamas forces.

As soon as other IDF security forces indicated that a critical mass of the Hamas terrorists were at the strike point, the IDF killed them.

The constant and almost instantaneous information sharing between the collection unit and the IDF field division enabled ongoing tracking of the Hamas forces' movements as well as quickly targeting them in real-time and removing them from the battlefield.

The collection unit also provides critical defensive updates

Large numbers of civilian houses in northern Gaza are systematically booby-trapped.

There are multiple different kinds of designations which the collection unit has figured out and then provided updates about to forces in the field.

The exact nature of the designations cannot be published so as not to tip off Hamas.

The combined work of the collection unit along with IDF intelligence Unit 9900 succeeded in not only identifying the house but also in warning off the IDF forces who would have otherwise unwittingly walked into the boobytrap.

This was accomplished in real time to save the IDF soldiers’ lives.

In addition, the collection unit helped plan the targeted killing on Saturday of Ahmed Siam, a Hamas Naser Radwan Company Commander who had held around 1,000 Gazan civilians hostage in Gaza’s Rantisi Hospital.

Next, highly trained analysts from the unit took apart data that emerged from the killing to ensure that he had died and that Hamas was not playing some kind of trick.

IDF Maj. “M” said that the collection unit provides all of the battlefield intelligence necessary for IDF forces in Gaza.