Israel Electric Company prepares for winter, works to fix wartime damage

The Israel Electric Company (IEC) is simultaneously preparing for winter weather and a winter war, while working to repair damage caused by Israel's war with Hamas, according to a statement by the IEC.

The IEC has continually worked to repair damage caused by the war while preparing electrical grids for the winter ahead. Employees are performing preventative maintenance work on power grids to reduce hazards that could be caused by stormy weather.

This includes transmission line inspections, facility maintenance, insulator cleaning, line pruning and upgrading, and the addition of surge stations.

Since there is no guarantee, the company has asked the public to prepare for winter with caution and expect interruptions in electricity supply. Electric poles (credit: REUTERS)

What should you do if you see damaged electrical wires while out and about?

The company has also noted that in the case of broken electrical wires, to immediately contact the IEC through their website, through WhatsApp, through Facebook, or by dialing 103.

The IEC is also preparing backup batteries to assist in the case of any necessary hospital evacuations.