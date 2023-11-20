Kibbutz Be'eri dining hall reopens a month after Hamas massacre

Some 45 days after the Hamas massacre, the dining hall on Kibbutz Be'eri reopened on Monday, according to Kan news.

Kan also reported that the dining hall is used mainly by those who are working for the Be'eri Printing Press. The Printing Press reopened on October 15, a little over a week after the war began.

One of the hardest hit during the October 7 massacre, Kibbutz Be'eri, which is situated about 4 km. from the Gaza border, lost more than 100 of its residents after Hamas terrorists invaded the kibbutz and massacred dozens of people.

Printing Press reopening

Ben Suchman, the director of the facility said during an interview with Maariv that they "aim to promote change and optimism to pursue a brighter future." (credit: Arnold Nataev)

"We understand that the kibbutz's recovery would be a lengthy process," Noor Pakhtsiarez, a worker at the printing press, said. "We quickly realized that the factory was going to be the key to relaunching the kibbutz. Fortunately, the factory was not damaged. A week after the tragic events, we were back."