Tzohar launches prayer card initiative to pray for hostages

The Tzohar rabbinical organization has taken a step to raise awareness and support for the kidnapped Hamas hostages and their families by distributing specially designed prayer cards to synagogues and communities worldwide.

Each card features the name of a captive individual, encouraging community members to direct their prayers and thoughts toward that person.

“The painful reality of this incredible tragedy is that we have almost grown numb to the fact that there are more than 200 of our sisters and brothers living in the captivity of our most brutal enemy. As we know, each and every Jew is a world unto themselves, this project will remind us of the fact that behind that horrific number of hostages are individual lives that need to be saved,” Tzohar said in a statement.

The aim of these cards is to create a more personal connection between the community members and the hostages, fostering a sense of individual responsibility and empathy. The organization hopes that this tangible element will reinforce the significance of each captive’s life and plight. A Tzohar kashrut sticker in a window (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Communities will receive kit for free

Community and synagogue leaders are encouraged to take part in this initiative by filling out a simple form to request a free kit of individual cards, which have been sent out recently.

“We need the captives and their families to know that we have not, and will, not forget them and will continue to do everything that we as individuals can do until we see their safe return,” the statement said, emphasizing the importance of collective prayer and remembrance at this time.