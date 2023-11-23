As part of the release of hostages from Gaza, Hamas has demanded the release of nearly 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, some of these have only recently been convicted of their crimes, and the victims and families of the victims are worried that the release will only lead to more terror.

Moria Cohen was the victim of a stabbing attack in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of Jerusalem, she and her family fear that her attacker, a 14-year-old girl from the same neighborhood, if released will simply return to living in close proximity to them.

They fear she would return to living in her parent's house "across the street" from their own home.

The family promised the children that they would never have to see the perpetrator again, the children had been present at the stabbing and seen their mother stabbed in front of them.

The family is understandably apprehensive about her release, fearing that Cohen will open the door and see "this devil in front of her." A Palestinian prisoner waits to be released from Ketziot prison, southern Israel, October 1, 2007 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

The attacker was only sentenced in the last two weeks, after having been in prison for the past two years awaiting trial.

She refused to accept responsibility, express remorse, or ask for forgiveness, during the court session.

Taking to N12 the family empathized with the families of the hostages "First of all, we understand that this is a national event, and we are just a cog in the overall system. We empathize with the families of the kidnapped and captives, I myself have been in the reserves since the beginning of the war and know those who were murdered. In a personal sense, it's hard for us. The terrorist lives right in front of us."

No murderers to be released

The government has attempted to assuage fears that terrorists who committed murder will be released. The government released a 300-person list of possible prisoners to be released, of which 17 were attempted murderers.

Currently, it is not known which of the 300 will be released, it is speculated that some of those not released will be available for release in later deals.

The High Court has so far rejected petitions against the deal.