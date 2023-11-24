Actor Jason Alexander turned to his Instagram platform to plead for the return of all hostage children, sharing an emotional post speaking from the perspective of a child who was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

Alexander is known for several notable roles throughout his career, including as George Costanza on the sitcom "Seinfeld". Now, he is using his platform to focus on children held captive by the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, abducted on October 7th.

Alexander posted a video first showing a photo of him as a 9-year-old child, before shifting the focus to a boy who spent his 9th birthday in captivity, Ohad Munder-Zichri. Though his birthday was celebrated by people throughout the country, he did not have the same opportunity.

Who is Ohad Munder-Zichri, and what happened to him?

Ohad was kidnapped from his grandparents home in Kibbutz Nir Oz, alongside both his grandparents and his mother. His uncle was murdered by Hamas terrorists in the attack.

Alexander spoke on behalf of the boy, highlighting his interests and personality traits.

"Today, I will be his voice," the actor said into the camera, before speaking on his behalf.

“Hi, I’m Ohad. I’m 9 years old. I’m a football player. I have two best friends, but I enjoy getting along with everyone and helping out, especially my soccer coach Noam, when he needs help. I don’t like to brag, but I’m really good at solving Rubik’s cubes. I wait every day to hug my father and to go back home. Please set me free,” he said.

“On behalf of Ohad, I am asking you, please, please set him free now, send him home, bring him home,” Alexander says in a shaken, emotional state.

Alexander joins the ranks of other celebrities who have called for the release of all hostages, especially the nearly 40 children held against their will by Hamas.