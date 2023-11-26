Hamas: Some hostages could not be found for release

Hamas has claimed that two hostages who were supposed to be among those released on Saturday night could not be located according to N12.

Maya Regev who was returned to Israel, has an 18-year-old brother Itai, who was abducted along with his sister but was not returned.

The father of 13-year-old Hila Rotem was also unable to be found when Israel requested that he be among the group of those released.

Ceasefire violation?

The ceasefire agreement specifically mentioned that family members would be returned together.

Israel has accepted that the failure to return the families together does not constitute a ceasefire violation given that the individuals could not be located. The first meeting off Emelia Aloni with her grandmother and other family members at the Schneider Children's Medical Center. (credit: Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson)

Israel instead requested that their relatives be released after Hamas offered to release elderly women in their place.