Israel-Hamas hostage deal: The 13 hostages released by Hamas on Sunday

Israel on Sunday evening confirmed the identities of some 13 Israeli hostages released from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip.

The release of the 13 brought the total amount of Israeli hostages released as part of the hostage deal with the Palestinian terrorist group to 39.

Here are their names and faces:

Avigail Idan, three years old

Avigail Idan, a 3-year-old hostage, became an orphan during the October 7 massacre, when her parents, Roy and Samdar, were killed. She was singled out by US President Joe Biden.

Idan, who holds American citizenship, has become a symbol of sorts for the nearly 40 children held captive by Hamas after US Biden discussed her plight with Qatar's Emir. She hid in her neighbor’s home, the Brodutch’s, in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Avigail’s father, Roye Idan, was a Ynet photographer who tried to capture photos of the Hamas terrorists on gliders entering the Kibbutz. Avigail Idan, 3. (credit: COURTESY OF THE FAMILY)

The Brodutch family: Hagar (40), Ofri (10), Yuval (8) and Uriah (4)

Avihai Brodutch has not heard from his wife, Hagar, 40, and their three children, 10-year-old Ofri and sons Yuval, 8, and Uriah, 4, since they were taken into Gaza by Hamas gunmen during the attack on Israeli villages on October 7. A few weeks ago, He expressed deep anguish over their uncertain fate and their innocence in the situation.

Kfar Aza, where his family was abducted, suffered heavily during the Hamas attack, with hundreds of gunmen infiltrating Israeli communities and taking over 240 hostages. Advertisement

Among the hostages that Hamas still holds are a 4-year-old, an 8-year-old, and a 10-year-old from the Brodutch family. Oria, Yuval, and Ofry were captured along with their mother Hagar on October 7th.Until they are all free, none of us are free pic.twitter.com/FANQFmBx9r — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 24, 2023

Ella and Dafna Elyakim, eight and 15 years old

Sisters Ela and Dafna Elyakim, aged 8 and 15, were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from their father's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. The terrorists live-streamed the attack on Facebook, forcing the family to identify themselves.

The girls' father, Noam Elyakim, and his partner, Dikla Arava, along with Dikla's son, Tomer, were taken outside by the terrorists and later found dead near the Gaza border.

The girls' mother, Maayan Zin, has expressed concerns about the traumatic experience her daughters went through, as they were seen in different clothing in videos from Gaza. Dafna and Ella Elyakim, released from Hamas captivity on Sunday, November 26, 2023 (credit: Courtesy)

The Almog-Goldstein family: Chen (48), Agam (17), Gal (11) and Tal (9)

Chen Almog-Goldstein, 48, and her three children, Agam (17), Gal (11), and Tal (9), have been missing since October 7 when they were abducted during a Hamas attack on Kfar Aza.

Chen's husband, Nadav, and their eldest daughter, Yam, were killed on the same day while in the safe room of their home. Yam remained with her father as he was recovering from surgery and couldn't easily move. The family lost contact with Yam at noon, and her body was later found. The rest of the family was initially considered missing and later categorized as hostages.

The Almog family previously lost five members in a suicide bombing attack in Haifa in 2003. Their close relative is Doron Almog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency.

Look at them.Almog-Goldstein family.On the 7th of October Hamas terrorists infiltrated their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza in southern Israel and unleashed a brutal and murderous attack.Nadav, the father, was murdered.Chen, the mother, was kidnapped to Gaza.Yam (20) was… pic.twitter.com/dN7owMDf8U — Yonatan Gonen (@GonenYonatan) October 28, 2023

Elma Avraham, 84 years old

On October 7, Uri Rawitz last spoke to his mother (84), Elma Avraham, who was in her home at Kibbutz Nir Oz during a Hamas attack. She was trapped in her safe room and couldn't lock the heavy door.

Rawitz's brother was also in Nir Oz but unable to reach their mother in time.

Meet Elma Avraham.She is an 84 year-old Israeli woman, who was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists during the Oct 7th massacre.Bring back Elma.Bring back all the hostages! pic.twitter.com/wqBblh9Tmp — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) October 22, 2023

Later, a photo emerged showing Avraham seated on a motorcycle surrounded by two armed terrorists, indicating she had been abducted during the attack.

Aviva Siegel, 64 years old

Keith (64) and Aviva (62) Siegel live in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Keith was born in the United States and has lived in Kibbutz Kfar Aza for over 40 years.

Meet Adrienne (Aviva) Siegel.She is a 62 year old Israeli-American and a kindergarten teacher.On Oct 7th, Hamas terrorists abducted Adrienne and her husband Keith from their home in Kfar Aza and took them hostage into Gaza.#BringThemHomeNow pic.twitter.com/4zd16Nvjf0 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 6, 2023

Aviva is originally from South Africa and shared Keith's deep connection to the kibbutz, which they had both come to adore. According to their son, Elan, who wrote an op-ed for Fox News, Keith and Aviva are known for their unwavering belief in peaceful coexistence. Keith worked closely with many doctors, while Aviva dedicated her efforts to working with children, regardless of their background, be they Jewish or Arab.

On that fateful day of October 7, their peaceful existence was shattered when terrorists invaded their homes and forcibly taken from their residences to Gaza.