Released hostage Elma Avraham, 84 years old, was returned from Hamas captivity in serious, life-threatening condition, Soroka Medical Center confirmed on Sunday night.

Elma was released along with 13 other Israeli and three Thai hostages on Sunday, on the third day of Israel's ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

The 84-year-old was rushed to the Beersheba hospital via helicopter immediately upon her reentry into Israel on Sunday night.

84-year-old Alma Avraham, who was just released from Hamas captivity after 50 weeks, is the Israeli who is in serious medical condition & evacuated by helicopter directly to hospital in Israel.Should anything, God forbid, happen to her, the blood will be on hands of Hamas! pic.twitter.com/EeDEGBSXHX — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 26, 2023

The hospital's director gave a statement on Sunday night. Dr. Shlomi Kodesh said that it was evident from the hostage's condition upon release that she was not cared for by her Hamas captives.

Avraham's family members at Beersheba hospital

Israel's Health Ministry said that Avraham's family members were waiting for her at the hospital as she was treated.

This is a developing story.