Freed Gaza hostage Mia Schem gets new tattoo in memory of Oct. 7

The recently freed hostage Mia Schem, who had been held under Hamas for more than 50 days, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a post featuring her latest tattoo.

Written in English, the tattoo reads, "We Will Dance Again," accompanied by the date of October 7, 2023.

In her post, Mia writes, "I will never forget this date — the pain, fear, traumatic experiences, and the friends we have lost. However, we will emerge victorious, and we will dance again!"

Mia Schem: A French-Israeli kidnapped by Hamas and held hostage in Gaza

Schem was abducted during the Hamas attack on the Supernova music festival in Re'im on October 7. Her right hand was severely wounded during the incident, leading to her receiving surgery in the Gaza Strip.

הצגת פוסט זה באינסטגרם ‏‎פוסט משותף על ידי ‏‎מייה שם‎‏ (@‏‎mia_schem‎‏)‎‏

In the initial days of the war, Hamas released a video of Mia in captivity, showing her pleading to be returned to Israel, as well as describing the treatments she received on her wounded arm. This wound is still visible in the photo she posted on Instagram, with her hand still bandaged.

Vivian Hadar, Mia's aunt, revealed that her niece had undergone hand surgery performed by a veterinarian. Advertisement

"She has experienced severe trauma, and she is frail and weak," Vivian shared the day after Mia's release. "She has been doing physical therapy on her own." Vivian added that Mia informed her captors that she was not a soldier and possessed French citizenship. Out of concern for Mia's well-being, they refrained from probing too deeply, noting her discomfort. "We are relieved to have her back with us. It's heart-wrenching to witness her in this condition."

Regarding Mia's hand, her aunt expressed, "Her hand is extremely tender. She knows she needs to massage it to relieve the pain. She doesn't say much; we primarily embraced her upon her return. She wanted to see as many family members as possible. It is a challenging time, considering what she endured, but we are looking ahead."