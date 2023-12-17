IDF soldiers rescue fox stuck in barrel during shooting practice

Shahar Peleg, a reserve officer in the Alexandroni Brigade, was conducting shooting practice when he heard an unusual sound coming from a barrel placed in the firing range. got stuck in the firing barrel (credit: Aviv ben shahar, NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)

Curious, Peleg and his comrades rushed to investigate and discovered a small, terrified fox trapped inside the perforated barrel. The fox had sought refuge from the noise of the training but became stuck and unable to escape.

Here's how the soldiers freed the fox

Without hesitation, the soldiers mobilized and used an iron rod to free the exhausted fox. Barely able to stand, the fox emerged and was offered water and food by the soldiers.

The barrel was placed in the fire area, and the fox entered it to hide

They promptly contacted the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, where an authority inspector who happened to be with the soldiers coordinated further assistance for the fox.

The fox is resting after being rescued. A ''bowl'' of water and tuna was left next to him

The authority noted how even amidst the chaos of war, the soldiers took the time to show compassion and care for the wildlife, which is inspiring. It said that the authority will ensure the fox receives proper care and release it back into the wild as soon as possible.

The fox while receiving treatment

Peleg recounted the incident: "While at the firing range during our training, I heard an unusual noise and discovered the fox trapped in the barrel. When it emerged, I made a promise to help without fear of being bitten, and we both kept our word."