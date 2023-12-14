During yesterday's debate at the UN General Assembly during the call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas War, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, waved a picture of Yahya Sinwar, while presenting the terror leader's phone number.

"For a Ceasefire Dial: +970-599373765, Ask For Yahya Sinwar," was written next to the photo.

In response to the publication of Sinwar's number, the terrorist organization responded and distributed the ambassador's number.

Israel's Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan held up a sign depicting Yahya Sinwar's office phone number at the UN. (credit: YOCHI COHEN)

An onslaught of insults

Since then, Erdan has received many insults and personal attacks sent to his phone.

At the Israeli Channel 13 News studio on Tuesday night tried to call Sinwar's number.

The journalist Gil Tamari called the number, but it seems either the number was either disabled or the phone was off, as it went straight to voicemail.

"Yahya Sinwar, if I reached you and this is your number, you'd better surrender," Tamri added, with another person adding "And give back the hostages."

Most of the abuse Erdan received was sent from an Indonesian phone number. The contents of which were mostly threats against him and his family, such as saying they would kill him and his family soon.

One message begins quite innocuously saying "Hi, why did you try and say this is the number of our leader." The tone quickly changes, "We can kill you and your family shortly."