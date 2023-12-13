Tension in Hamas: Sinwar furious at alleged talks with the PA - report

Tensions have been brewing among senior Hamas officials, with Yahya Sinwar taking a stance against the talks between the terrorist organization's leaders and officials from the Palestinian Authority, Channel 12 reported Tuesday.

This was sparked by recent talks held between top Hamas members, including Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Mashal, and representatives of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. These talks focused on preparing for the end of the current Israeli war in Gaza and the possibility of establishing a united Palestinian leadership.

Why does Hamas in Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar oppose talks with the PA?

Upon learning of these discussions, Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, reacted strongly, reportedly going on a rampage in his bunker, and vehemently opposed holding any further talks between the two sides.

The dispute appears to revolve around the differing stances of those who are already planning for the future and Sinwar, who believes that the battle against Israel is far from over.