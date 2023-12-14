Israeli public critical of Netanyahu's treatment of Biden amid Gaza war

More Israelis, 43%, have panned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s treatment of US President Joe Biden than support it, 36%, according to a Maariv/Jerusalem Post poll conducted this week.

The poll was conducted by Panel4All.co.il among 510 Israelis on December 13-14 and was published on the same day that US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan arrived in Israel to discuss the continued timeline for the Gaza war.

Disagreement over Gaza's future

It comes as the two leaders, who are long-term friends historically known for being diplomatically at odds, have had a very public disagreement over the future of Gaza after Israel’s military campaign to oust Hamas from the enclave is over.

The spat comes amid Netanyahu’s dramatic slide in the polls since last year’s elections when his party received 32 mandates. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a government conference at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on January 3, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Panel4 polls showed that the Likud party under his leadership would garner only 17 seats if elections were held today.

Netanyahu’s statements about Biden have played well with the Likud, with the poll showing that 63% of the Likud approved of his treatment of Biden.

In contrast, some 78% of those polled from Minister Benny Gantz’s National unity party and disapproved of Netanyahu’s actions, and 68% from MK Yair Lapid’s party frowned on Netanyahu’s stance toward Biden. Advertisement

The US President has stood strong on Israel in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, in which Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, killing over 1,200 people and seizing some 250 hostages. Biden flew to Israel after the attack and has offered the Jewish state diplomatic and military backing.