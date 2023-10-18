Biden to Israel: 'You are not alone'

US President Joe Biden pledged to give Israel “whatever it needed” in its battle against Hamas and warned the country’s enemies against regionalizing the war, during a one-day solidarity visit to the Jewish State.

“I have come to Israel with a simple message. You are not alone,” Biden told reporters in Tel Aviv toward the end of a brief solidarity visit Wednesday, in which he spent the day embracing and lauding Israelis.

“As long as the United States stands — and we will stand forever — we will not let you ever be alone,” Biden said.

He began his day by embracing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog who met him at the airport when he landed.

Biden landed on the 12th day of the Gaza War, dubbed by the IDF as Operation Swords of Iron, which began when Hamas assaulted southern Israel killing 1,400 civilians and soldiers and taking over 200 people captive.

Some 31 Americans are among the dead and others are among the hostages.

When he walked down the stairs of Air Force One he became the first US president to visit the country during wartime.

“I want to say to the people of Israel, that their courage, commitment, bravery is stunning. I am proud to be here.”

Biden in many of his speeches underscored his deep support for Israel, which he believes is necessary to ensure the survival of the Jewish people. He spoke at a time when Israel itself believed that it is in an existential battle and his words often touched on that theme.

“You don’t have to be Jewish to be a Zionist,” Biden said.

He understood, he said, the October 7th attack “has brought to the surface painful memories and scars left by a millennia of antisemitism and the genocide of the Jewish people.”

Netanyahu said that Biden offered concrete action steps along with his comforting words.

“We agreed on actions that will ensure the continuation of our just war. We agreed on cooperation that will change the equation in all sectors, and will assist us in achieving our war aims,” Netanyahu stated.

Biden pledged “immense security assistance for the State of Israel of an unprecedented scope, including assistance that further strengthens our war capabilities,” Netanyahu underscored.

To that end, Biden said, he wanted to send a message to Israel’s enemies.

To ‘any state or any other hostile actor thinking about attacking Israel,” Biden said, he had only one word of advice. “Don’t. Don’t. Don’t.”

To the Israeli people, he said, “We are going to make sure we have — you have what you need to protect your people, to defend your nation.”

The United States plans to continue to preserve “Israel’s qualitative military edge” in the region,” Netanyahu said, adding that he plans to ask Congress “for an unprecedented support package for Israel’s defense.”

The US will keep “Iron Dome fully supplied so it can continue standing sentinel over Israeli skies,” Biden stated.

In addition, he explained the the US has moved “military assets to the region, including positioning the USS Ford carrier strike group in the Eastern Mediterranean, with the USS Eisenhower on the way, to further aggression against Israel and to prevent this conflict from spreading,” Biden stated.

He also met with a small group of bereaved families whose loved ones were killed or taken hostage during the Hamas attack, as well as first responders to the scenes of violence.

“We’re working with partners throughout the region, pursuing every avenue to bring home those who are being held captive by Hamas,” he said.

“I can’t speak publicly about all the details, but let me assure you: For me as the American president, there is no higher priority than the release and safe return of all these hostages,” Biden stated. He joined Israel’s call, he said, for Hamas to allow the International Red Cross to visit the hostages.

Biden participated in an Israeli war cabinet meeting to better understand Israel’s goals in its campaign to oust Hamas from Gaza, but he had some concerns.

Biden is opposed to any Israeli plans to reoccupy Gaza, an enclave Israel withdrew from in 2005.

He also underscored the importance of preventing civilian casualties and providing humanitarian assistance to Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas but also home to 2.3 million Palestinians.

To date, close to 3,500 Palestinians have been killed either due to Israel’s aerial bombing of Gaza or by failed Palestinian rocket launches.

Israel commits to clean fight

During Biden’s visit Netanyahu swore the IDF would do everything it could to ensure innocent Gazans were not harmed.

The Gaza war had broken out just as Biden was in the midst of pulling together a regional deal that would have included moralized ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia and a possible interim agreement with the Palestinians.

Biden during his time in Israel spoke of his believe that it was still possible to achieve a two-state resolution to the conflict.

“As hard as it is, we must keep pursuing peace. We must keep pursuing a path so that Israel and the Palestinian people can both live safely, in security, in dignity, and in peace

“For me, that means a two-state solution.

“We must keep working for Israel’s greater integration with its neighbors. These attacks have only strengthened my commitment and determination and my will to get that done,” Biden said.

Netanyahu thanked Biden for the unprecedented “level of cooperation,” even for such strong allies.

“We see that support in the clear message you send our enemies not to test our resolve and in the two American carrier battle groups you sent into the region to back up those words with action,” he said.

“The world sees that support in the moral clarity that you have demonstrated from the moment that Israel was attacked,” Netanyahu stressed.

“For the people of Israel, there is only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel and that is having you standing in Israel.

“It is deeply, deeply moving. It speaks to the depth of your personal commitment to Israel.

“It speaks to the depth of your personal commitment to the future of the Jewish people and the one and only Jewish state. So I know I speak for all the people of Israel when I say thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for standing with Israel today, tomorrow, and always,” Netanyahu stated.