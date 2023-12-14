New initiative launched to support IDF soldiers and their families

"This is the first time I allowed myself to burst into laughter since the disaster," said J, hospitalized at the Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center in Ra'anana, after being injured in Kibbutz Be’eri during the October 7 massacre. "We all here need a release as vital as oxygen," he added.

At the Hanukkah candle lighting ceremony earlier this week, soldiers and patients at the Loewenstein Center were surprised by appearances from "Eretz Nehederet" TV stars Eran Zarachovitch, writer Reshef Levi, comedian Avi Nussbaum, and TV personalities Yael Bar-Zohar and Guy Zu-Aretz.

Supporting IDF soldiers

The event, initiated by Rabbi Yossi Erblich, chairman of Lemanechem, in collaboration with Brothers in Arms and the Beit Loewenstein Center, aimed to support IDF soldiers and their families.

"Driven by the desire to provide IDF soldiers with the finest specialized service, we are establishing a special branch within our organization to offer professional advice and support to the wounded and their families, utilizing our top experts," said Rabbi Erblich. (credit: Lemanechem and Achim La'Oref)

Dr. Benny Davidson, medical director at Lemanechem and former CEO of Shamir Medical Center, will lead the new department. An expert in surgery and military medicine, Davidson served in the Air Force for 24 years, including in the 669 tactical rescue unit.

Lemanechem has handled numerous cases involving IDF soldiers and their families needing medical assistance since the start of hostilities.

The division's establishment was prompted by many requests received by the organization, particularly following reports that over two thousand soldiers have joined the families of disabled IDF veterans since Operation Swords of Iron began. Advertisement

Rabbi Tzvi Lau of Lemanechem said, "We are lighting a candle of Jewish bravery, faith, and resilience. While everyone knows about the few against the many and the Hanukkah miracle, not many realize it wasn't the end of the story. The battles continued, and many Jews, including Judah Maccabee, died in the Maccabean wars. We celebrate because we returned to the Holy Temple and purified the land from the enemy's nests. Lemanechem's activities enhance our resilience and illuminate the way for many."

Hagai Amir, director of the Beit Loewenstein Center, commented, "Hanukkah symbolizes the triumph of spirit over matter, of good over evil. You are here fighting and winning as symbols of good and spirit. You feel the love our staff gives, and this spirit will continue to thrive."

Yael Bar-Zohar, who hosted the event, said, "I met heroes and warriors here. I heard unbelievable stories. You are an inspiration to all of us." Guy Zu-Aretz performed a medley of heartfelt songs, delighting the soldiers and wounded from the surrounding area.

Zarachovitch praised the initiative, highlighting the haredi public's efforts towards heartwarming reconciliation.

The ceremony also provided a brief respite for the families of the soldiers and patients during their loved one's rehabilitation.