IDF soldier recites 'Shema Yisrael' prayer inside Jenin mosque

In a video circulating on social media, an IDF soldier can be seen reciting the Shema Yisrael prayer in a mosque in Jenin, where the IDF is currently operating extensively against terrorist infrastructure.

In the video, a soldier is seen holding a microphone and recited Shema Yisrael, the same microphone that would be used for the Muslim call to prayer. The echoes of the Shema could be heard bouncing off the walls in Jenin.

דיווחים פלסטינים: חיילי צה"ל משתמשים בכרוז של אחד המסגדים במחנה הפליטים ג'נין ומשמיעים בו שירי חנוכה וקריאות שמע ישראל | תיעוד@eliorlevy pic.twitter.com/Pcr53t2Wcb — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) December 14, 2023

Operations in Jenin

A number of tunnel opening were also identified in the area on Wednesday.

Four IDF soldiers were seriously injured, one lightly, while on the other, seven terrorists were killed, and five were injured, following an extensive operation conducted by combined forces of the Border Police and the IDF under the guidance of the Shin Bet, which lasted for over a day in the area. Rubble on the streets of the West Bank city of Jenin, following a major Israeli aerial and ground offensive in Jenin, in one of Israel's biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 4, 2023. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

During the operation, the forces were attacked by armed individuals who threw explosive devices at them, and in response, shots were fired at the terrorists, who were then injured and apprehended.

During the operation, 15 suspects involved in terrorist activities and attempts to harm the security forces were arrested and taken in for questioning by the Shin Bet.

Additionally, 230 Palestinians from Jenin and the refugee camp were detained for questioning, and the decision regarding their release will be made after their interrogation.