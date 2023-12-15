Mossad Chief Barnea meets with US National Security Adviser Sullivan

The Prime Minister's Office on Friday announced that Mossad Director David Barnea had met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at the spy agency's headquarters.

In their talks, Barnea focused on broad strategic issues, especially the triple-layered threat from Iran: from nuclear weapons progress to confronting its regional destabilization to its global and regional terrorism.

Sullivan and Barnea also discussed "the strength and the regional importance of continuing to formulate and build new links in the Middle East, as well as cooperation between the American and Israeli security agencies in implementing their joint interests."

Could Qatar help renew hostage release deal?

The Jerusalem Post understands that Barnea has been at the forefront of expanding normalization, including with the Saudis, something which the current Gaza War has delayed by months, if not indefinitely.

On the issue of returning the hostages from Gaza, Barnea presented the challenges of negotiating with Hamas and thanked the US for its assistance on the issue.

The Post understands that despite contrary rumors, likely part of the ongoing political infighting within the war cabinet, there has been no order preventing Barnea or the Mossad from returning to Qatar to restart hostage negotiations.

Rather, Hamas has not been ready to engage in serious negotiations yet, despite a disinformation campaign it has attempted to propagate on the issue.

Following the meeting, the two lit candles for the eighth day of Hanukkah.