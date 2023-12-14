The IDF must be allowed to continue its military campaign in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and the hostages remaining there are released, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan when the two men met in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

“Our brave fighters have not died in vain. Out of the depth of the pain of their loss, we are more determined than ever to continue to fight until Hamas is destroyed, until total victory,” Netanyahu said in a video statement he put out after the meeting.

Securing the release of the remaining hostages held in Gaza is one of the central objectives of the war, he said, as he referred to the 135 captives.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)

Netanyahu also raised Iranian nuclear issue with Sullivan

Netanyahu said he appreciated the US support for the war, both in its military aid, its diplomatic help in freeing the hostages and its efforts to protect Israel at the United Nations.

According to his office, the two men discussed humanitarian aid to Gaza. They also talked about regional threats from Iranian proxy groups such as Hezbollah in the north and the Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping routes.

Netanyahu also told Sullivan that Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons.