The events of October 7 have forever altered our reality and have been part of our every waking moment since. The entire country has been struggling to recuperate and mend fractures. The residents of the Gaza Envelope and the Re’im Nova party participants experienced the horrific events firsthand and have been attempting to recover while recounting their heroic stories of survival.

This Hanukkah, 20 survivors embarked on a Heroes of Light expedition fostered by The Zionist Enterprises Department of the World Zionist Organization. The US delegations are collaborating with the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and JCCA’s “Connecting” project. The survivors are traveling throughout the US, Latin America, and Europe to over 20 Jewish community centers to tell their stories to the congregations and local heads of state and influencers. Their travels will encompass more than ten states in the US and more than ten countries in the rest of the world. The delegations include Re’im Nova party participants and the Gaza Envelope residents of the settlements and kibbutzim who fought the Hamas murderers fiercely when they infiltrated their homes in places such as Nirim, Gevim, Mefalsim, Kissufim, Be’eri, Nir Oz, Kfar Aza, Gevaram, Zikim, Kerem Shalom, and other settlements.

The Heroes of Light were chosen by recommendations, personal affiliations, and a genuine desire to disseminate their stories in various Jewish communities. In these complex times, there is a need to strengthen the connection between Israel and the Diaspora Jewry communities and their sense of belonging and establish an enduring foundation.

Silvio Joskowicz, Head of the Department of Zionist Enterprises at the World Zionist Organization: “The Heroes of Light project aims to not only inform the global communities firsthand about the October 7 Black Shabbat atrocities but to keep the horrific massacres and despicable acts committed by the Hamas-ISIS murderers in the global public consciousness. This concerns all of those affected, including our 138 brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and parents who are still in captivity. The project was created to support and assist as much as possible in keeping the candlelight glowing. In addition, the rising antisemitism around the world requires each of us to fight in our own unique way. This is a global war. It is not by happenstance that we chose Hanukkah. Each individual is a small flame; together, we form a tremendous light. Each hero is an ambassador for the Jewish people, holding up the light to triumph over darkness. We are excited and are looking forward to the delegation’s departure and other commissions of Heroes of Light, anticipating quieter days.”

Almog Holot, a Kibbutz Nirim resident and part of the Budapest delegation: “For me, to know that what I do invokes change, does something in the world, affects people, and influences public opinion is important. Our voices are heard amidst the lies and silence in the world and help bring the Diaspora communities closer to us. Knowing that I can touch people and make a difference is important for me and, perhaps, for all of us.”

As part of preparation for the expeditions, the members of the delegations were provided with significant tools to help them convey their messages. Lecturer and mentor Shani Peretz Kariv, a resident of Kibbutz Bror Hayil, adjacent to the Gaza border, presented these tools in a “Storytelling” workshop. Shani’s knowledge and personal connection to the stories and events augment the October 7 heroes’ power and stories.

The delegations will participate in over 55 events in the US and meet more than ten thousand participants. The experiences will comprise key events such as Hanukkah candle lighting at the Governor of Pennsylvania’s home, the fifth-anniversary event marking the massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, and attending candle lighting at the Israeli Embassy in the US.