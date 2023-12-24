Herzog: Israeli infighting can harm war effort, security

Any return to the kind of bitter societal divide that existed before October 7 could harm Israel’s war efforts and its security, President Isaac Herzog warned on Sunday night in a public special address.

“The enemy is just waiting to see the cracks within us, for us to start fighting one another. They also see the conflicts, the arguments, the struggles between egos, the political conflicts – both in the days before and in the days after. They celebrate when they see the cracks between us,” Herzog said.

It is important that Israelis, “end the internal struggles and division,” Herzog stated.

“Yes, arguments and debates are part of our DNA. It is perfectly allowed – even necessary – to dispute and criticize, even in wartime, but there is a way to argue.”

It can't return to the kind of society enmity that existed before the war

President Isaac Herzog in his office at Beit Hanassi. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

But it can’t return to the kind of society enmity that existed before the Gaza war, he said.

“We must not return to the poison online. We must not return to the discourse of 'us and them'. In particular, I want to caution that anyone who seeks to bring us back to the discourse of October 6, is harming the war effort and the security the citizens of the country.”

“This moment is a test: We will not break, nor blink, nor fall apart, and we certainly will not tear ourselves apart from the inside. We shed a tear - and we shoulder on together,” President Isaac Herzog

“I appeal directly to the leaders of the people, to the senior leadership, and in general everyone who works in the political system and in the public sphere – and I say 'stop'. Show responsibility. If not for your own sake, at least for our children on the frontlines. Advertisement

“Hold off just a little more with the campaigns and with the political messages. It won’t do any damage. But at this time there is one imperative: and that is unity, determination and mutual responsibility. We are in a war – not a war of choice, but a justified, correct and moral war. The justness of our path prevails over everything. Everything,” Herzog stated.

“This moment is a test: We will not break, nor blink, nor fall apart, and we certainly will not tear ourselves apart from the inside. We shed a tear - and we shoulder on together,” Herzog said.