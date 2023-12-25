Logistical marvel of Operation Israel's coordinated war aid efforts

In the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas, the grassroots aid effort Operation Israel has emerged as a logistical marvel, providing crucial equipment to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on the front lines and throughout the country.

This humanitarian mission, spearheaded by volunteer Adi Vaxman, has already delivered an estimated 50,000 pieces of donated equipment to units in need, including helmets, flak jacket, and even drones.

Vaxman, originally from Israel, has been residing in the United States for the past 25 years.

With a background in business consulting and a wealth of experience in technology and management, Vaxman's journey took a turn toward humanitarian efforts during various wars and crises.

Over the years, she has actively participated in supporting communities and combating antisemitism, drawing on her background as a former paramedic in Israel and her involvement in the aftermath of events like 9/11.

A call to action

As news of Hamas’ deadly shock attack on the civilians of Southern Israel unfolded on October 7, Vaxman’s focus shifted to practical matters - she was concerned with the immediate needs of those affected. Adi Vaxman (center) stands with her team of volunteers; a mountain of suitcases filled with equipment awaits customs approval (credit: Operation Israel)

A self-identified "operations person," she quickly mobilized resources and started purchasing essential equipment for IDF units facing shortages on the front lines. "I started doing what I do: I started reaching out to people, getting money, finding suppliers and buying a ton of stuff in Israel and sending it to people to take it to the units. And by Monday, we were a few people — three or four already — that were just working around the clock."

Operation Israel's genesis was swift, evolving from Vaxman's individual efforts to a collaborative initiative involving volunteers and professionals. She emphasized the critical role of a dedicated team of approximately 10 people working tirelessly, supported by an additional 40 to 60 active volunteers.

The team is spread across locations, with key members in the US and Israel overseeing various aspects of the operation. One of the prominent challenges Operation Israel faces is navigating bureaucratic hurdles and logistical complexities, both in the US and Israel.

Vaxman shed light on the difficulties related to government involvement, explaining that the Israeli government has been grappling with unprecedented challenges, leading to a response that has been somewhat less than prompt.

Vaxman also addressed concerns about potential government obstacles that would affect distribution, emphasizing that Operation Israel is an independent humanitarian initiative. The organization procures and distributes equipment directly to IDF units, bypassing certain government bureaucracies that might hinder the swift delivery of essential supplies.

Getting equipment where it needs to go

"I'm accountable to the donors. And I'm also accountable to them to verify that the equipment is getting where it's supposed to get. So I can't just give it to someone and trust that it's going to get there. I need to get it to the soldiers,” she said.

Another hurdle lay in the damage to logistics infrastructure as a result of the war’s sudden beginning. “The process for vetting and purchasing new types of gear has slowed down. I think the entire Israeli economy has slowed down because of all these reservists that are serving,” Vaxman explained.

“A lot of the defense industries and the vendors that are normally involved in those things, they're not available. Not to mention the supply chain issues that Israel is experiencing because of the Houthis and everything else that's going on. So there's a huge combination of factors that are really working against Israel, in being able to supply the frontlines with everything that they need.”

A feat of logistical strength

The process of getting essential equipment from the US to IDF soldiers in Israel is no small feat. Vaxman tackles this challenge with a pragmatic approach, using a mix of legal compliance and strategic partnerships.

For regulated items, the journey begins with careful documentation and adherence to export licenses. These items are sent through cargo, ensuring all the required paperwork is in order. It's a straightforward process, but one that underscores Operation Israel's commitment to playing by the rules and ensuring every legal requirement is met.

However, the bulk of the operation involves items that aren't subject to such regulations. These goods are packed into suitcases and duffel bags, with the help of partnerships with airlines allowing for their transportation. This pragmatic approach ensures that the aid reaches its destination efficiently without unnecessary red tape. The process doesn't end at the airport.

The operation’s representative in Israel takes charge upon arrival. She oversees the collection of the aid, ensuring a smooth transition through customs, validating paperwork, and overseeing the distribution of the supplies to IDF units.

As of today, the initiative has shipped around 66,000 pounds of equipment from the US, in addition to thousands of items purchased locally in Israel

Operation Israel has become a pillar of the grassroots effort to keep IDF units supplied, receiving equipment requests from over 990 units every day. Challenges and Triumphs Operation Israel has faced various challenges, including bureaucratic hurdles, supply chain disruptions, and government approvals.

Vaxman acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the team and the resilience of volunteers in overcoming these challenges. "I think we are the fastest nonprofit to have been created. And we are accountable to our donors, to the American government, and to the Israeli government. So we have a lot of people to answer to."