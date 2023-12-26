Strengthening Jewish community resilience - opinion

The Jewish Diaspora has long confronted distinctive challenges. Given recent events and the resurgence of antisemitism, there is an urgent need to adopt more dynamic and proactive methods to ensure community safety and empowerment.

We need to delve deeper into innovative strategies for fortifying the Jewish community, and build on the foundational principles of krav maga (a form of self-defense), and political cohesion (as previously discussed in The Jerusalem Post oped “Jewish Self-Defense: Safeguarding Our Future,” December 11).

The Diaspora has a rich history of adaptation and resilience. In the face of increasing antisemitism, it becomes imperative to revisit and rejuvenate our traditional concepts to address contemporary challenges.

How do we become more resilient in the face of antisemitism?

The proposed integration of krav maga training into the Jewish Agency’s emissary program represents a significant step in this direction. This initiative goes beyond physical defense; it embodies a broader commitment to community empowerment and resilience.

Traditionally, emissaries have played vital roles in cultural and educational exchanges among Jewish communities. However, in our current climate, their roles must evolve. The inclusion of krav maga trainers in the emissary program signifies a proactive stance in ensuring the physical safety and psychological empowerment of community members, especially youths.

Adapting the emissary program to include krav maga training serves as a testament to the Jewish community’s ability to bridge tradition and innovation. This initiative enhances physical security and strengthens the community’s connection with Israeli culture and values, offering a model for transforming traditional roles to meet the needs of a modern and dynamic Jewish diaspora.

Krav maga, developed by the Israel Defense Forces, is more than just a martial art; it symbolizes strength, resilience, and adaptability. Above all, it embodies the essence of what the early Zionists meant when they spoke of the "New Jew." Participants at the El HaLev self-defense center in Jerusalem. (credit: COURTESY EL HALEV)

Integrating krav maga training within the Jewish community, particularly in North America, is a powerful declaration of self-reliance and communal solidarity. This training equips individuals with self-defense skills, instills confidence, and fosters a sense of collective responsibility. In doing so, it echoes the success of the early Zionist movement, transforming the revolution of a nation into the revolution of the individual.

To ensure the success of these initiatives, they must be seamlessly integrated into the broader fabric of Jewish community life. This entails reaching out to synagogues, Jewish community centers, Chabad houses, Jewish day and high schools, community centers, and youth groups, ensuring that the programs are accessible and inclusive.

As we navigate the path forward, the Jewish community must adopt a multifaceted approach that combines physical empowerment, psychological resilience, and political cohesion. In doing so, we can pave the way for a safer and more secure future for Jewish communities worldwide.

The Jewish community stands at a pivotal juncture. The integration of traditional wisdom with modern strategies such as krav maga training offers a robust framework for addressing the challenges of our times.

History has demonstrated that the strength of the Jewish community lies in its ability to adapt, unite, and advocate for its interests. By embracing these strategies, we can forge a future where the Jewish community is resilient and proactive in safeguarding its legacy and securing its future.

The writer is the founder and CEO of The Israel Innovation Fund.