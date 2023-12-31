Decline in safety violations on construction sites in 2023

The nearly three-month war in Gaza was partly responsible for the decline in safety violations on building sites in 2023, according to the annual report of the Israel Institute for Safety and Health (IIOSH). The other reason includes greater involvement by the public in reporting failure to observe the rules.

The war has slowed the pace of construction and work since October 7 due to restrictions on work by Palestinians from the territories. Tel Aviv continues to be at the top of the list of cities reporting risks in the construction sector, with 294 reports from residents since the beginning of the year, compared to 387 in 2022. Jerusalem follows with 86 reports compared to 253, while Bnei Brak had 85 compared to 114; Petah Tikva had 79 compared to 137; and Rishon Lezion 79 compared to 127; and Haifa with 72 compared to 110.

Concerned citizens’ reports, documented with photos and videos, include complaints about unsafe work at heights, improper use of personal protective equipment, non-standard blasting, lack of signs and fencing on-site, and unsafe use of cranes and hoists.

The “Life-Line” on construction violation, established by the Histadrut General Labor Federation three years ago, provides real-time data on incidents and risks in Israel's building industry. It aims to involve residents in preventing workplace accidents that have become a national epidemic.

The change in residents’ involvement in identifying risks and reporting them is already evident in the field – the public is more vigilant and less willing to compromise with contractors and developers when they identify risks that could lead to worker fatalities or harm to bystanders. IIOSH's director-general Dr. Miki Winkler. (credit: Israel Institute for Safety and Health)

After reporting to the center, Histadrut inspectors visit the site, conducting risk assessments while providing training on ways to reduce the identified risks.

Most common safety violations in 2023

The most common safety violation for 2023, with 411 reports, was unsafe work at high heights. There were 388 reports of the absence of personal protective equipment for workers at construction sites, 375 of safety violations involving non-standard blasting, 307 of a lack of proper signage and fencing at construction sites, 280 of a shortage of on-site management, 145 of unsafe operation of cranes and hoists, 142 of uncovered unmarked pits within construction sites, and 70 of safety violations in electrical work on construction sites. Advertisement

IIOSH director-general Dr. Miki Winkler commented that “2023 has been particularly challenging for contractors and workers on construction sites, and it is important to ensure the safety of workers even during wartime. Histadrut representatives are operating nationwide to assist managers. In 2022, we expanded our activities and intensified training for managers at work sites to help them prevent the next workplace accident at their construction sites. Only steadfastness in the face of workers and adherence to safety guidelines can save lives.”