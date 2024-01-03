Negotiations for the release of hostages thwarted by al-Arouri's death

The war cabinet met Tuesday night to discuss the assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri in Beirut and the consequences of the move for the continuation of the war. The discussion had been previously scheduled, but its topic changed following his elimination.

In Israel, it is estimated that despite Hezbollah's strategic efforts, an increase in fighting in the North is not expected. The main concern at this stage is that Hamas will try to carry out terrorist attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets in Israel and abroad.

According to sources who spoke with Maariv, there are warnings indicating Hamas's intentions to respond to the assassination.

Another issue that was presented in the context of the assassination is its effect on the contacts for the hostage. Earlier, mediators announced the freezing of the mediation with Hamas, and in Israel they estimate that in the short term, the elimination of the senior official also eliminates the contacts for another deal. Saleh al-Arouri, former senior leader of Hamas outside of Gaza (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

However, in the long term, the assassination may contribute to increased pressure on Hamas and softening its positions. This is because Arouri was an extreme person and as far as a possible deal is concerned, he took the extreme line that demands a complete stop to the war and the withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip.