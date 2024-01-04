Kibbutz Kfar Aza evacuees find new home at Reichman University

Reichman University has announced that 20 evacuated families from Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which suffered a severe blow on October 7, are moving into new apartments in the Reichman University dormitories in Herzliya, reported Ynet on Thursday morning.

The University made the new student dormitories on campus a new home for the evacuees of Kibbutz Aza. The academic institution will be adopting part of the community that has been temporarily residing in Shfayim until now.

The evacuated kibbutz members will be the first residents in a five-story apartment complex, with each apartment already furnished, including bedding, towels, kitchen utensils, electrical appliances, and decorations.

University welcomes evacuees

At the entrance to the new building, is a huge sign, that reads, 'Kibbutz Kfar Aza, how good that you have come.'

Professor Uriel Rehman, the founding president and chairman of the Board of Governors of the University of Rehman, says, "We welcome the families from Kfar Aza with an open heart as part of our university community. (credit: HERSCHEL GUTMAN)

We will meet them in the cafeteria, in the campus lawns, assist them with welfare and counseling matters, and we would be happy if they join us as listeners in lectures and events."

Reaction from Kibbutz pioneer

The pioneer of the Kibbutz is Liora Ayalon (70). She says, "They took everything from me, the child, the home, kibbutz friends who didn't return," she says, "but they didn't take time from me – and I choose to take time and fill it with activity. I'm really excited to move here. There are lawns, fruit trees, sculptures by artists – all of these will be part of my new landscape in my morning walks."

Ayalon then added, "The solidarity around us is touching to the point of tears. It's not exactly the home I had, but it definitely feels like a kind of home. I dream of reuniting my wonderful seven grandchildren, cooking a Friday meal for everyone. I will always be a mother to my four children: Hadass, Tal, Dekel, and Ron. Tal, who led the kibbutz's training class and was our family's chef, won't be returning, but I'll continue to take care of our family meals.”