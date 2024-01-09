President Isaac Herzog opens the Jerusalem Post’s first Israel Summit

Despite the heartbreak and struggle Israel continues to face in its war with Hamas, President Isaac Herzog addressed the overwhelming strength and resilience of the Jewish people.

“We have seen countless acts of Jewish heroism, sacrifice, and mutual responsibility that have been inscribed in Jewish history forever. They show our remarkable unity and solidarity,” he said in a speech inaugurating the 2024 Jerusalem Post's Israel Summit directly from the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, the beating heart of the Jewish world.

Herzog opened his remarks by recounting the devastation of the October 7 massacre, sharing the collective grief suffered by millions of Israelis and Jews around the world and noting how life will never be the same again. Summarizing the scope of the situation in Gaza and around the world after three months of war, Herzog reiterated the fact that more than 130 hostages continue to be held captive, in direct violation of international law and ethics. While brave men and women of the Israel Defense Forces continue to defend and protect our people on the front lines, millions of Jews around the world are suffering from a resurgence of global antisemitism, which Herzog explained further exposes the close link between Jew-hatred and Israel hatred.

Seeing the light within the darkness, Herzog asserted Israel’s mission to rebuild, restore the sounds of children’s laughter to communities like Sderot, Ofakim, Kfar Aza and Be’eri and announced that the Western Negev will flourish and rise again.

The importance of standing together

Turning his attention to the Israel Summit attendees, Herzog shared his gratitude to the global Jewish community and Israel supporters for standing together with Israel in its most dire time of need.

In addition, Herzog expressed the importance of Israel’s global media outreach and accurate reporting, which has been evident throughout the war, extending his appreciation to The Jerusalem Post for being the gateway to Israel for millions worldwide through print, digital and social media platforms.

Herzog concluded with an affirmation, stating "together we will win this war and together we will emerge stronger, more resilient, and more united than ever before. Am Yisrael Chai."

