The SACARA network joins the struggle to bring all the abductees home

Since the murderous attack by the Hamas terrorist organization on the residents of the Gaza envelope on 7 October, the yellow satin lanyard has become a symbol of the struggle for the release of the hostages taken prisoner by Hamas in Gaza on Black Saturday.

To mark 100 days in captivity in Gaza and as a sign of support for their families, SACARA joins the struggle to bring all the abductees home and supports the families' headquarters for the return of the abductees, in order to keep their release and return home a top priority. In this framework, she launches a yellow drawstring strap that serves as a carry-on to the integrated phone with a heart pendant bearing the inscription: BRING THEM HOME NOW ("BRING THEM HOME NOW!").

The yellow drawstring will be sold at all branches of the SACARA chain and on the company's website, at a cost of only NIS 15 - all profits will be donated to the headquarters for the families of the abductees.

Itai Zamir, CEO of SACARA: "Those abducted by Hamas are the common and broad denominator of Israeli society, and we must mobilize for this important and noble cause and make sure that they are not forgotten. The yellow lanyard is meant to remind us all that there are still abductees who have been in Gaza for 100 days."

According to Zamir: "As a leading Israeli network, we decided to support the families of the abductees and remember that innocent captives are being held captive, from babies to the elderly of hundreds of families who were imprisoned for this nightmare against their will, and it is our duty to enlist in this important mission to make sure together that no one will be forgotten even for a moment."

