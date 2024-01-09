The unbearable dissonance of being Israeli - comment

After a merciful pause of a few days, it started again on Tuesday morning: the heartbreaking recitation of the names “cleared for publication” of IDF soldiers killed in action the day before.

Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, of Beit Shemesh; Sgt.-Maj. (res.) David Schwartz, 27, of Elazar; Sgt. Roi Tal, 19, of Kfar Yehoshua; Sgt.-Maj. (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, of Jerusalem.

For a few blessed mornings in early January, the country did not wake up to the crushing news of more fallen soldiers in Gaza.

After over two months of the daily fear of turning on the morning news and hearing of more bereaved families, there was a temporary respite – as if the sun was just barely peeking out from behind very dark clouds. And then, on Tuesday, the dark clouds blocked out the sun once more, and the grim morning recitation of the names reappeared with the report of four killed and six critically wounded in three different incidents in Gaza.

Publishing the names of more fallen soldiers only creates more pain

The pain of the return of that awful wartime ritual was made worse when, a few hours later, the IDF released for publication the names of five more soldiers who were killed in the same incidents. All told, nine soldiers were killed in one horrible day, a devastating toll.

As if that were not enough to batter the country, The Daily Mail, a British tabloid, published photos of four Israeli teenaged girls in Hamas captivity. The paper published “before and after” photos of smiling, hopeful young women and their bloody, beaten faces taken from a Hamas propaganda video filmed a few hours after they were kidnapped on October 7. The pictures ran alongside an interview with the girls’ families – Liri Albag, 18, Karina Ariev, 19, Daniella Gilboa, 19, and Agam Berger, 19 – under a headline that read, “Don’t forget them! Faces of girls STILL held by Hamas.” A RALLY is held, Saturday night in Tel Aviv, for the release of Israelis held hostage in Gaza. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)