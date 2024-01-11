United Hatzalah finds its equipment in a Palestinian ambulance

United Hatzalah found its equipment in the hands of a Palestinian ambulance crew on Wednesday following a failed terror attack in the West Bank when it arrived at the scene.

Following a thwarted terrorist attack in Atarot in the Binyamin region on Wednesday, United Hatzalah, Israel’s volunteer-based EMS organization, reported that its equipment was found in the possession of a Palestinian ambulance crew that had also come to the scene.

The IDF had neutralized a terrorist after an attempted stabbing near the town of Atarot in the West Bank.

Bulletproof vests and helmets were found

Upon arrival, United Hatzalah volunteers were surprised to see members of the Palestinian ambulance crew wearing United Hatzalah bulletproof vests. Helmets and other equipment belonging to the organization were found inside the Palestinian ambulance.

The police were immediately alerted by the volunteers, who opened an investigation into the unauthorized possession of the EMS equipment to uncover how the equipment ended up in the hands of the Palestinian ambulance team. United Hatzalah equipment was found in the possession of a Palestinian ambulance crew. (credit: UNITED HATZALAH‏)

United Hatzalah expressed deep concern and disappointment over the incident in a statement.

The organization is fully cooperating with the ongoing police investigation and called for enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents that could compromise the integrity of emergency medical services in the region.