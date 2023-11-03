IDF says it hit Gaza ambulance carrying Hamas terrorists, several killed

Israeli forces hit an ambulance that was in control and use of Hamas terrorists, the IDF said on Friday evening.

In a post on X, the Israeli military said that an aircraft struck the ambulance, killing several Hamas terrorists inside.

It said a number of Hamas terrorists were killed in the strike and said it had information that Hamas used ambulances to transport terrorists and weapons.

A Hamas terrorist cell was identified using an ambulance. In response, an IDF aircraft struck and neutralized the Hamas terrorists, who were operating within the ambulance. We emphasize that this area in Gaza is a war zone. Civilians are repeatedly called upon to evacuate… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 3, 2023

Israel says that Hamas concealed command centers and tunnel entrances in al-Shifa hospital, and ordered all civilians to leave the north of Gaza last month and its military encircled the area on Thursday. Palestinians check the damages after a convoy of ambulances was hit, at the entrance of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, November 3, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED AL-MASRI)

Hamas' claims on the action

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said on Friday Israel targeted a convoy of ambulances leaving Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Israel's military said on Friday it was looking into the report. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.