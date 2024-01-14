Israel considering return to work of Palestinians aged 45+ amid Gaza war

Israel's government is considering a pilot program for the entry of Palestinian workers aged 45 and older. Alongside the disappointment regarding the pace of arrival of foreign workers, the government is examining a plan to admit Palestinian workers who have undergone investigation and possess entry permits to Israel. Additionally, there is consideration of a personal file proposal for each worker intending to come to Israel, aiming to enable the entry of older Palestinian workers without any security history.

Due to concerns about a potential third intifada and under pressure from the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the government is examining a plan to admit Palestinian workers aged 45 and older who have undergone investigation and hold entry permits to Israel as part of the pilot program. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed Saturday night that the pilot is under consideration.

A Palestinian laborer crosses an Israeli checkpoint on his way to his workplace in Israel, March 2, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/MUSSA QAWASMA)

Almost 100,000 Palestinians employed in Israel

The head of the Population and Immigration Authority is currently examining a proposal from the head of the Contractors Association, Eran Siv, which was revealed by Walla, for a personal file for each worker intending to come to Israel. The intention is to facilitate the entry of older Palestinian workers with a clean security record in Israel who have been working in Israel for years.

Some 90,000 Palestinian workers from the West Bank are employed in Israel, and many of them are not interested in an escalation. Their economic situation allows them to live at a high standard and take on commitments from banks in the West Bank that have faced difficulties due to the unemployment imposed on them. The continuation of the situation may lead them to frustration, and they are well aware of Israel's weaknesses.

It's worth noting that just three weeks ago, the state announced that the issue is not on the agenda. Also, the admission of Arab-Israeli workers faces opposition from city officials after the October 7 announcement and from residents living nearby. It is doubtful whether the admission of Palestinian workers will proceed without objections.

In contrast to what is happening in areas within the Green Line, some of the Palestinian workers who worked in the territories of Judea and Samaria, approximately 8,000 people, have been returned to their jobs in industrial areas such as Barkan, Mishor Adumim, and large settlements like Ariel. Security procedures for their work have been approved.

Additionally, the pace of arrival of foreign workers is slow, and the situation at construction sites is challenging. Goals, such as the Sorek Nuclear Research Center, have proven to be disappointing and have not met their targets.