Israel and Qatar have included the transfer of life-saving medicine to the hostages in the Gaza Strip during the last round of talks, according to reports by Israeli media on Saturday.

It has been 100 days since the hostages in the Gaza Strip found themselves without essential medical treatment, raising concerns about their health and well-being. Recent reports from Maariv highlight the dire situation, revealing that many of these individuals are grappling with chronic illnesses, while others are suspected to have succumbed to infectious diseases and the harsh living conditions in the strip.

In a significant development between Israel and Qatar, plans are underway to provide much-needed drugs to address the health issues faced by the hostages. Here are the main medications expected to be transferred:

Asthma

Among the hostages, several individuals, including 21-year-old Amir Shem Tov from Herzliya, suffer from asthma. Shem Tov, who has been using inhalers since childhood, also battles celiac disease, which causes symptoms such as anemia, weakness, and severe stomach pains. Inhalers like Ventolin and Corticosteroids like Felixotide are crucial for treating asthma, helping patients manage acute attacks with oral or intravenous steroids.

Diabetes

Several hostages in Hamas captivity grapple with diabetes, requiring medication through pills and insulin injections. Without proper treatment, these patients face elevated blood sugar levels, increasing the risk of heart attacks, blindness, and amputation. Israel is expected to deliver oral drugs like metformin and insulin injections to regulate blood sugar levels, along with glucose meters for self-monitoring. Illustrative photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging in Brussels, Belgium August 9, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

Nearsightedness

Many hostages are dealing with myopia, exacerbating their vision problems due to poor lighting conditions in captivity. Estimates suggest that glasses will be provided based on the degree of nearsightedness or farsightedness and the specific lens prescription, known as "diopter."

Cardiovascular Diseases

Hypertension, a prevalent chronic disease, affects some older hostages. Interruption in drug treatment can lead to life-threatening increases in blood pressure. Israel plans to deliver blood pressure medications, including "beta blockers," "calcium blockers," or "angiotensin inhibitors." Additionally, some patients may receive aspirin to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, along with cholesterol-lowering drugs from the "statins" group. Advertisement

Inflammatory Bowel Diseases

Omer Vankert, a 22-year-old from Gadera, suffers from ulcerative colitis, a type of inflammatory bowel disease. Israel is expected to transfer the Rafcel drug, which is crucial for preventing serious digestive system disorders such as abdominal pain, fluid loss, bleeding, and anemia.

Endocrine Diseases

Some hostages with chronic illnesses also face hormonal system disorders, like 42-year-old Hanan Yablonka from Tel Aviv, who has hypothyroidism and Addison's disease. The medications "Altroxin" and corticosteroids are vital to preventing life-threatening dysfunction in the thyroid and adrenal glands.

As the international community watches closely, the delivery of these medications is seen as a crucial step in addressing the medical crisis faced by the hostages in Gaza. The collaboration between Israel and Qatar provides hope for improved health outcomes for those in captivity.