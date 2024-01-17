Less than a year after its establishment, Israel's Ministry for the Advancement of Women’s Status was shut down this week as part of a government overhaul to the annual budget. The changes to the national budget, which include the closure of other ministries, were made to offset the huge cost of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. These changes also reflect governmental priorities, as national budgets always do.

In Israel, 2023 was a bad year for women’s rights. According to the Gender Index published by WIPS—The Center for the Advancement of Women in the Public Sphere at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, there was an increase in inequality during the year, even before Israel’s war on Hamas, which further exacerbated the declining status of women in Israeli society.

According to the report, 30 women were killed in gender-based violence in 2023, an increase of six women from the previous year. There was also a rise in the number of cases and police reports involving gender-based violence. Moreover, in the past decade, the number of calls to help centers about such violence has doubled.

“Inequality has deepened,” said Hadass Ben Eliyahu, director of Yoda’at (She Knows)—Israel Knowledge Center on Women and Gender at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute. “This is a result mainly of an increase in violence but also of the removal of women from decision-making positions and very minor political representation,” she told The Media Line.

Decreasing number of women in government

Israel's most right-wing government was sworn in just a year ago and heralded an almost women-less era in government. The overwhelming majority of the ruling coalition's lawmakers are men. Five women received ministerial portfolios, and only one woman is a director general of a ministry, the very one that was just ordered to close.

The closure of Israel's Ministry for Advancement of Women’s Status will reportedly lead to the reopening of the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women. This was previously the sole governmental authority dealing with women’s rights.

The outgoing minister, May Golan, was a frequent target of criticism of women's rights and feminist organizations who said she operated against women's causes. In one example, Golan, as a member of the ruling coalition, was in favor of Israel's decision not to sign the Istanbul Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence.

The creation of the Advancement of Women’s Status Ministry was seen by many as political bribery to win over Golan. When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to appease other, more senior members of his coalition, he generously handed out ministerial portfolios, making some up as he went along. The Ministry for the Advancement of Women’s Status was one of those cases.

“This move did nothing to promote women’s rights and brought no news to the matter,” said Anat Thon-Ashkenazy, the director of Israel Democracy Institute Center for Democratic Values and Institutions.

“It was clear this was an appointment for political reasons; it wasn’t the promotion of women’s rights that the government was looking at,” Ben Eliyahu said. “But, with a ministry comes resources and budgets and there are serious professionals there who could promote moves and projects that are aimed at bettering and promoting women’s rights.”

According to Ben Eliyahu, the optimism was short-lived, and these resources never came.

“If the Authority for the Advancement of the Status of Women will be reopened instead, as an independent, effective body with professional appointments and management, this could be a positive development,” added Ben Eliyahu.

According to Thon-Ashkenazy, a lawyer for women’s rights, the role of the Authority is critical as a professional authority that seeks to guarantee gender equality. As part of its previous roles, any legislature that had to do with gender issues was brought to it for review to see how the law proposals would affect equality.

The Authority also had a pool of women who could serve in senior civil servant positions. Its roles were transferred to the office that was now closed, putting them under the influence of political considerations.

“The shutting down of the ministry [for the Advancement of Women’s Status] and what could be the resurrection of the Authority is the right move after the wrong move was made several months ago,” Thon-Ashkenazy told The Media Line. “It is hard to fathom so many challenges that women face, especially in light of the war, and a strong authority is needed.”

Israel's war that is currently raging in Gaza has had a negative effect on women.

“This is only expected to get worse,” said Ben Eliyahu. “War and emergency situations are known to bring increased violence against women.”

In addition to violence, war has other adverse impacts on women, making the need for a governmental authority even more acute.

Since the war broke out in October 2023, the toll on women has been immense. According to the Central Bureau of Statistics, during the months since the war began until today, more women have been absent from work than men. This is partly due to them being forced to stay home with children as their husbands are on the front lines serving in reserve military duty.

Moreover, a slump in consumption, especially during the first weeks of the war, saw many women being sent home from jobs on unpaid leave. These women make up the larger portion of the service sector in retail, a sector that has suffered greatly from the war. At home with children and no work, women compose some of the most vulnerable sectors of society.

And with no women in senior decision-making positions, neither in the government nor in the military, the outlook is grim.

“Any equal division in domestic labor was completely violated,” said Ben Eliyahu. “We are also expecting an increase in violence, as men return home after dealing with difficult situations on the battlefield. With the war, there is also an increase in the number of weapons on the streets.”

Regarding families with a history of domestic violence, this could spell more bad news.

“In almost every parameter, there is room for concern,” said Thon-Ashkenazy. “All the recent moves show that gender equality is not a high priority.”

Many Israelis responded with shock and disgust at the reports of sexual violence used against Israeli women as part of Hamas’ Oct. 7 offensive on the country.

“This shock could be utilized to a wider shock about violence in Israeli society and to help people understand that there is domestic and sexual violence in the country and fix it,” said Ben Eliyahu. “Where was your shock before then [Oct. 7]? Women here were hurt on a daily basis way before the war.”

The war also saw women in positions of combat previously unseen, as stories of women’s bravery continue to emerge, and their contribution on the home front has been highlighted.

“Maybe something positive can come out of this war if people realize that women must be in decision-making arenas,” Ben Eliyahu summarized.