Ayala Ben-Gvir to Arab media: I'm not dead

The wife of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ayala, responded Tuesday to many Arab reports she was murdered in an attack.
On her X account (formerly Twitter), the minister's wife tweeted a response to the rumor.
"There was a rumor on the Arab networks that I was murdered in an attack in Adora, but unfortunately, the last time I checked, I am alive, thank God."
Ayala Ben-Gvir bites back
In a post online, she shared a photo of herself from the Temple Mount.
She wrote: "Here's a photo from today for proof."
ברשתות הערביות הריצו שמועה שנרצחתי בפיגוע באדורה, אבל לצערם בפעם האחרונה שבדקתי, אני ברוך ה' בחיים. הנה תמונה מהיום להוכחה:(קרדיט לאחד מהמצלמים- אלקנה וולפסון) pic.twitter.com/ihs1IplY62— אילה בן גביר (@ayalabengvir) January 16, 2024