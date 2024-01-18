Ayala Ben-Gvir to Arab media: I'm not dead

The wife of the National Security Minister clarified that contrary to the rumors on Arab social media about her death, she is still alive.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Itamar Ben-Gvir and his wife, Ayala (photo credit: MAARIV)
The wife of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ayala, responded Tuesday to many Arab reports she was murdered in an attack.

On her X account (formerly Twitter), the minister's wife tweeted a response to the rumor.

"There was a rumor on the Arab networks that I was murdered in an attack in Adora, but unfortunately, the last time I checked, I am alive, thank God."

Ayala Ben-Gvir bites back

In a post online, she shared a photo of herself from the Temple Mount.

She wrote: "Here's a photo from today for proof."

 



