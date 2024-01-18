Ayala Ben-Gvir to Arab media: I'm not dead

The wife of the Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, Ayala, responded Tuesday to many Arab reports she was murdered in an attack.

On her X account (formerly Twitter), the minister's wife tweeted a response to the rumor.

"There was a rumor on the Arab networks that I was murdered in an attack in Adora, but unfortunately, the last time I checked, I am alive, thank God."

Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir attends the weekly government conference, held at the Western Wall tunnels in Jerusalem's Old City on May 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ayala Ben-Gvir bites back

In a post online, she shared a photo of herself from the Temple Mount.

She wrote: "Here's a photo from today for proof."