Ben-Gvir's wife brings gun to Sara Netnayahu's lunch for coalition wives

Ayala Ben-Gvir showed up sporting a gun in her waistband to a lunch hosted by wife of prime-minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu Sara at the Waldorf Astoria on Monday afternoon.

The lunch was attended by wives of the other coalition party leaders and was hosted in order for them to become acquainted. Other attendees included Yaffa Deri, Rivka Goldknopf and Galit Maoz, the wives of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judaism leader Yizhak Goldknopf, and Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz. Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich's wife did not attend for "personal reasons."

After a photo of the five women was released, many people pointed out that a gun was visible in Ben-Gvir's waistband.

"I live in Hebron, a mother to six sweet children and drive on terror-stricken roads," she wrote on Twitter in response to the criticism she faced. "I am also married to the most threatened man in the country. I have a gun. Deal with it."

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The Ben-Gvir gun history

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is also known to walk around with a gun and has not hesitated to pull it out on multiple incidents.

In October, he brandished his gun during a clash between Jews and Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem.

Last December, he pulled out his gun and pointed it at an Arab security guard in Tel Aviv after they had a disagreement. Ben-Gvir later claimed that the guard had cursed him out and threatened him.