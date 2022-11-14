The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ben-Gvir's wife brings gun to Sara Netnayahu's lunch for coalition wives

Ayala Ben-Gvir wrote on Twitter that she needs the gun because she lives in Hebron and is married to "the most threatened man in the country".

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 14, 2022 20:39
Wives of the incoming coalition members meet for lunch. (photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)
Wives of the incoming coalition members meet for lunch.
(photo credit: LIKUD SPOKESPERSON)

Ayala Ben-Gvir showed up sporting a gun in her waistband to a lunch hosted by wife of prime-minister elect Benjamin Netanyahu Sara at the Waldorf Astoria on Monday afternoon.

The lunch was attended by wives of the other coalition party leaders and was hosted in order for them to become acquainted. Other attendees included Yaffa Deri, Rivka Goldknopf and Galit Maoz, the wives of Shas leader Aryeh Deri, United Torah Judaism leader Yizhak Goldknopf, and Noam party leader MK Avi Maoz. Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich's wife did not attend for "personal reasons."

After a photo of the five women was released, many people pointed out that a gun was visible in Ben-Gvir's waistband.

"I live in Hebron, a mother to six sweet children and drive on terror-stricken roads," she wrote on Twitter in response to the criticism she faced. "I am also married to the most threatened man in the country. I have a gun. Deal with it."

"I live in Hebron, a mother to six sweet children and drive on terror-stricken roads."

Ayala Ben-Gvir

MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) MK Itamar Ben Gvir, head of the Otzma Yehudit political party visits in Kibbutz Ayelet HaShahar, northern Israel, October 6, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

The Ben-Gvir gun history

Otzma Yehudit leader MK Itamar Ben-Gvir is also known to walk around with a gun and has not hesitated to pull it out on multiple incidents.

In October, he brandished his gun during a clash between Jews and Arabs in Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem.

Last December, he pulled out his gun and pointed it at an Arab security guard in Tel Aviv after they had a disagreement. Ben-Gvir later claimed that the guard had cursed him out and threatened him.



Tags gun coalition itamar ben-gvir Waldorf Astoria
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

Energean finds 13 billion cubic meters of natural gas off Israel's shore

A map of Energean's drilling wells.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by