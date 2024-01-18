Honoring Iron Sword fighters: Givati Brigade tribute event

A tribute and salute event for Iron Sword fighters serving in the Givati Brigade, Armored Corps, and Union and Rescue fighters was held last night, during which they received a few hours of refreshment from the fighting in Gaza.

The event took place in cooperation with the families of the fighters, at the Smolarash Hall in Tel Aviv, to which about 1200 soldiers were invited and enjoyed a variety of stalls and food tracks of different types of food and drink, a stand-up comedy show by Adir Miller and hosted by Guy Zuaretz.

In addition, the fighters and their families enjoyed a beauty complex opened by Dr. Lavit Ackerman, as a pampering break, which included facials, skin treatments and aesthetic treatments. Dr. Ackerman arrived with her professional team and the project she established during the fighting: 'Clinic on Wheels'. At the end of each treatment in the compound, the team gave the soldiers a set of toiletries for use in the field.

Dr. Ackerman said: "We are crying here with emotion, we took care of the mother of 3 fighters in Gaza, we also took care of the battalion commander's mother, who has 11 children, of whom 2 are fighters - so it's fun to pamper the mothers and spouses of our fighters."

She said: "I am happy that I was able to recruit the staff from the three clinics for such an exciting evening. We managed to treat dozens of soldiers, for whom it was a real break, and dozens of mothers and family members for whom it was a real treat."