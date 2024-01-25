IDF strikes Hezbollah-Iran airport in major escalation

The IDF on Thursday attacked a key Hezbollah-Iran airstrip at Kilat Jaber for launching aerial attacks against Israel in a major escalation between the sides.

In September 2023, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant revealed pictures showing the joint Hezbollah-Iranian terror base in southern Lebanon only 20 kilometers from the border with Israel.

Gallant said at the time that at the airport, one can see Iran’s flag flying on the runways from which the ayatollahs’ regime is using to plot against Israel.

The defense minister also said, “Put differently, the land is Lebanese, the control is Iranian, the target is Israel.”He said Israel must “remain aware and at [the] ready, with our eyes set on the binoculars and our fingers on the trigger.”

Gallant added that Iran remains the greatest threat to Israel, though sometimes it uses Hezbollah and other proxies to fight its wars against the Jewish state. Smoke and flares during an exchange of fire between the IDF and Hezbollah terrorists on the border between Israel and Lebanon, November 12, 2023. (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

If Hezbollah “goes toward a conflict with us, they will pay a high price.”

"We will not allow Iran to turn Syria into a Hezbollah 2.0" with powerful rockets, he said.

Previous IDF strikes

Only last week, the Jerusalem Post was present when top defense officials were asked about when the base would be struck, and they dropped hints that such an attack might not be far off, without committing to any timeframe.

The air force also attacked a series of Hezbollah targets in the areas of Tzur and Ma'ira in the territory of Lebanon.

Earlier Thursday, Hezbollah launched two "hostile aerial objects" into Israel which fell near Kfar Blum, the IDF said in extremely vague terms regarding whether IDF defenses functioned properly.

In addition, the IDF attacked other Hezbollah locations in Lebanon using artillery and mortars.

The military added that no one was hurt and no damage was caused.