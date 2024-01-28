Raising the next generation of farmers

The Adama company is establishing a scholarship fund to finance academic degrees in the fields of agriculture for the residents of the Gaza Envelope and the settlements of the northern border in the amount of about a million NIS.

Adama's new scholarship program includes full funding of approximately 25 academic degrees at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University located in Rehovot.

Each scholarship, at a cost of about NIS 40,000, includes full tuition for a bachelor's or master's degree.

The scholarship fund of the Adama company was established in order to support the agricultural communities that were affected during the war, and to help secure the future of the agricultural industry in Israel. The company is donating approximately one million shekels that will be distributed as full scholarships for a bachelor's or master's degree to students from the Gaza Envelope and the northern border settlements who see their future in the agricultural sector and wish to complete a bachelor's or master's degree at the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University. These days, Adama is calling for a scholarship worth about NIS 40,000.

Mody Banaiah, EVP People in Adama: "The Israel security situation is seriously harming the agricultural sector. For over 75 years Israeli farmers have been partners of Adama, and in times of crisis we will be there for them. Israeli agriculture has always been considered groundbreaking, and necessary for ensuring the food security of the State of Israel. We at Adama are proud to help nurture the next generation of farmers, and to ensure the future of agriculture in Israel."

Prof. Shaul Bordman, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University: "The Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment is the only institution in Israel that offers academic degrees in agricultural sciences. The faculty is internationally recognized as a leading institution in research and teaching of agricultural, food and nutrition sciences. The faculty's vision is to make a significant contribution to feeding future generations through modern and sustainable agriculture, while preserving the environment. Our success is based, among other things, on cultivating academic excellence and strengthening the relationship with the agricultural and industrial sectors in the relevant fields.

Our partnership with Adama through the new scholarship fund is Evidence of the faculty's and society's uncompromising support for Israeli agriculture, and especially for the agricultural communities affected by the war in the Gaza Envelope and in the north. Also, the establishment of the scholarship fund marks our commitment to the future generation of Israeli farmers. Our goal is to empower students from the Gaza Envelope and the northern border communities who aspire to contribute to the agricultural sector and secure a future Prosperous. We believe that training the future generation of Israeli farmers is a first-rate national mission, and for that we are proud to be part of this program." Advertisement

The scholarships are intended for students in the Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment of the Hebrew University in the following fields: soil and water, animals, plant sciences, agroecology and plant health, environmental economics and management.

The criteria for the distribution of the scholarships: a relevant place of residence in one of the surrounding settlements or the northern border or another area affected by the war, an affinity to the field of agriculture and an expression of desire to return to agricultural work upon graduation, compliance with the degree requirements until graduation/confirmation of progress and a supervisor's recommendation.

The full tuition scholarship (about NIS 40,000) will be distributed as follows: 2,000 NIS upon confirmation of admission to the program, the remaining payment at the end of each academic year after checking compliance with the academic requirements and registering for courses the following year.

The selection process will be carried out by the faculty scholarship committee, which will conduct an initial screening and screening with an emphasis on the established criteria. In the next step, a committee on behalf of the Adama company will select the final grantees in the program.

The deadline for applying for the Adama scholarship is until March 3, 2024, through the online application form on the website of the Faculty of Agriculture and in the university's scholarship system.

About Adama Company:

Adama is an Israeli-international company, one of the world's leading companies in the field of plant protection, which provides solutions to farmers in more than 100 countries, to deal with weeds, pests and diseases. The company is engaged in the production and marketing of insecticides and fungicides and herbicides for plant protection, and is considered the seventh in the world in the field. Adama has one of the most comprehensive and diverse product baskets in the world of active ingredients as well as research and development centers, advanced production and formulation facilities, alongside a corporate culture that encourages its people in markets around the world to listen to farmers and implement solutions according to the needs in the field. Adama employs approximately 1,500 people in Israel and operates 3 production sites in Ashdod, Banaot Hovav and Be'er Sheva. The company's global headquarters are located in Airport City: Adama's website.

The Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment named after Robert H. Smith in Rehovot is part of the Hebrew University, and is the only institution in Israel that offers advanced degrees in agricultural sciences. The faculty also houses a school of nutritional sciences and a school of veterinary medicine. The vision of the Faculty of Food and Environmental Agriculture is to ensure the nourishment of future generations through modern, knowledge-based agriculture, while preserving the quality of the environment.

In the Faculty of Agriculture, they are working on cultivating academic excellence and strengthening the relationship with the agricultural and industrial sectors, in the relevant fields, while developing and innovating in research, increasing the attractiveness of the fields of study on campus to new and large audiences, creating research relationships with leading institutions abroad and turning the campus in Rehovot into the Israeli center for entrepreneurship in the fields of agriculture, The food and the environment.