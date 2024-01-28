Snir Association is mobilized for businesses in the envelope

In light of the lateral impact of the Iron Swords War on businesses in the Gaza envelope, Snir is launching an aid, guidance and support project for small and medium-sized business owners whose businesses were damaged as a result of the ongoing fighting in the first phase in the Gaza envelope and later in the north as well.

This is a voluntary activity, in which skilled, first-class businessmen in Israel, with extensive experience, who joined the effort for the benefit of small and medium business owners, and for the benefit of families of abducted / missing persons from all over the country.

Nir Shmol, Chairman of the Snir Association: "We at Snir are aware of what is happening in Israel following the Iron Sword War and have been looking throughout this period for effective ways to provide a response to any need, including a solution for small and medium business owners.

Businesses eligible for business consulting: A business located within a radius of up to 40 kilometers from the Gaza Strip border, whose annual turnover in the past was up to NIS 300 million, and a business owned by families of abductees/missing persons from all over the country.

Kfir Gindi, CPA: "Alongside my volunteer activities, I decided to pick up the gauntlet, initiate, assist and contribute my business experience to businesses in the envelope, which encountered difficulties as a result of the fighting. For the benefit of this project, we recruited for the task of assisting businesses in the envelope, senior businessmen and company managers, economic consultants, strategic consultants, lawyers, accountants, administrators and more who will contribute from their rich experience, and provide individual business advice to each of the business owners who experience failures, challenges and various economic problems in running the business.

Dr. Yehudit Rubinstein - CEO of Snir Association: "This unique project was born out of consideration for business owners who are in difficulties and even without activity in the business.

Gindi added, "The assistance will be in a variety of areas, including assistance in submitting documents for loans and repayments from the state, market solutions, economic and strategic consulting, and more." Advertisement

To this end, the association has set up a page on the association's website where those seeking assistance are asked to fill out the questionnaire at the link and attach to the questionnaire the requested documents of the business. To register and fill out the eligibility questionnaire.

For more information and donations: Snir Association

This article was written in cooperation with Snir Association