The Israeli Ministerial Committee for Legislative Affairs approved three bills initiated by Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, and Likud MK Moshe Pesal, Walla reported on Sunday.

The bills include the deportation of families of terrorists, imprisonment for those who deny the Hamas massacre on October 7, and compensation for ZAKA volunteers.

Regarding deportation for families of terrorists, deportation will only be enforced if it's proven that the relatives knew in advance of the terror attack, expressed support for it, or issued words of praise, sympathy, or encouragement for the act of terrorism.

Forer's bill

The bill approved by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer prohibits the denial of the October 7 massacre. According to the proposal, anyone who publishes, in writing or orally, things that deny the massacre or downplays it or publishes praise, sympathy, or identification with the actions committed by Hamas in the events of that day - will be sentenced to five years in prison.

The explanation for the bill reads: "The denial of the massacre constitutes an attempt to rewrite history already at this stage, in an attempt to hide, minimize, and facilitate the crimes committed against the Jewish people and the State of Israel." ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteers working to collect bodies and human remains in the communities attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7. (credit: Zaka Tel Aviv)

The proposal by Likud MK Moshe Fesal gives financial compensation to ZAKA volunteers who volunteered for endeavors carried out by the organization during Operation Swords of Iron.

"There is no doubt that the volunteers took a significant part and did hard work, both physically and mentally. They were a significant part of the holy work for the people of Israel and worked together with the IDF, so they deserve to be rewarded for their important work," Fesal said.