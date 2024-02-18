Doctors from abroad join Magen David Adom in its hour of need

Since the start of the war in Gaza, volunteering in Israel has become commonplace. Not just among Israelis who have flocked to the farms to help harvest the crops, for example, but among friends and supporters of Israel worldwide who have flown into the country to lend a hand in a number of different ways.

Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes; background, age, gender, skill set, and religion don’t matter if you want to come and help. There’s something for everyone.

One particular group, whose assistance has been invaluable since October 7, is the team of medical professionals who flew over to shore up the Israeli healthcare system, including Magen David Adom, in its hour of need.

A significant increase in casualties, coupled with a shortage of doctors, exacerbated by the deployment of medical professionals to the IDF reserve during the ongoing war, left Israel with a significant problem.

Creating a new group of volunteers from overseas

Although MDA was assisted by overseas volunteers through MDA International before October 7, a separate group, The IL-USDocAID Initiative, was created on that day to help the country through this critical time.

According to its website, the initiative was the brainchild of Israeli Doctors in America, “in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Health and in partnership with the Israel Economic Mission to the USA – East Coast,” with the aim of “enhancing the healthcare capabilities in Israel during challenging times.” A grant provided by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation, together with the support of Nefesh B’Nefesh, brought the initiative to life.

Magen David Adom, meaning “Red Shield of David,” is Israel’s national emergency medical, disaster, ambulance, and blood bank service. This emergency service, which was stretched to the limit on October 7 and in the weeks following, has benefited enormously from the IL-USDocAID Initiative. Since the start of the war, over 170 medical professionals from the US and other countries have joined its ranks to provide emergency care in Israel. Advertisement

VOLUNTEERS, WHO don’t need to be Hebrew-speakers, come from all sectors of the medical profession, although cardiologists, emergency medicine physicians, and pediatricians are among those who find the program most rewarding, as their particular skills are crucial when dealing with trauma victims.

While there are currently anywhere between five and 20 overseas volunteers providing assistance to MDA at any one time, the ultimate goal is more long-term. The initiative hopes to create a pool of doctors from abroad who can be called upon, should a repeat of October 7, or similar events, occur, rather like the reservists who responded at a moment’s notice and flew home to serve in the army.

Teaching volunteers the ropes so they become familiar with the MDA systems is the key to success. Not only can they subsequently be called upon to assist, but they also provide immeasurable support in real time. For example, an ambulance whose crew includes a doctor can provide full advanced life support to patients.

Since October 7, this has proved essential in successfully treating the victims of terrorist attacks, many of whom suffer gunshot and stab wounds. Volunteers also play a vital role in training newly qualified paramedics.

The administrative side of things is taken care of by Moshe Schuman, an American-born Israeli who arranges everything from temporary medical licenses to placements. He makes sure “the doctors are happy,” so they can concentrate on the job at hand.

Having worked as a paramedic with MDA for 20 years, first as a 16-year-old volunteer, Schuman is the best person to ensure the smooth running of the initiative at this end.MDA treats everyone – Jews, Arabs, Christians, young and old, men and women. Likewise, anyone who wishes to volunteer is welcome. The service is staffed by people of all ages and religions and from all backgrounds, and that is reflected in its pool of volunteers.

NEW YORK cardiologist Dr. Josh Shatzkes recently completed a two-week volunteer stint with MDA.

As events unfolded on October 7, he and his brother each made a decision to help in any way they could. I was “waiting for the opportunity to help” by putting my specific training to good use, he said.

When the time came, Shatzkes put his life on hold, leaving his family and his job, and came to Israel on a flight organized by the Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation. Once here, Nefesh B’Nefesh arranged an apartment for him in Tel Aviv, along with a car.

He worked eight-hour shifts in and around central Israel, although, on the odd occasion, it was necessary for the crew to travel further afield. One of his shifts took him to Sderot, one of the towns that were most severely affected on October 7. There, he had the opportunity to learn about what happened on that dark day from residents with whom he came into contact.

“They shared stories with me,” he said, adding that they found it therapeutic.

Although he provided essential and, at times, lifesaving support to the paramedic team (the only thing he wasn’t able to do was declare death), he modestly described himself as merely an “additional set of hands.”

Shatzkes says it took him a while to adjust to his new role as a paramedic – a far cry from his regular job as a cardiologist working in a hospital.

The strength and resilience of Israelis was just one of many things that he found remarkable: “Amazing the way life goes on even though we’re at war,” he mused.

Unphased by safety concerns, Shatzkes even suggested that he may continue his good work by returning if the situation in the North worsens.

“Both sides [MDA and the volunteers] are getting something out of it,” he remarked. “It validates the idea that we’re all in this together.”

To find out more about volunteering as a medic in Israel, click on the following link: IL-USDocAID