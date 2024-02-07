Magen David Adom’s National Operations Center was visited on Tuesday by MK Gideon Sa'ar, who lauded the organization's wide range of activities on a day-to-day, but especially since the Israel-Hamas War broke out.

"I want to express great appreciation for the vital work of the organization," he said after meeting with MDA Director General Eli Bin and the senior management team, as well as hearing about the organization’s activities during the first hours of the war and MDA’s preparedness for the war’s continuation.

"The amount of your activity is impressive, and you face great challenges," he continued. "I came here to show appreciation, to learn, and to help in any way that I can – my door is always open to you."

The minister held a comprehensive tour of Magen David Adom’s National Operations Center, while meeting with MDA EMTs and Paramedics who answer the calls that come in to MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center during routine and emergency times, and who provide online medical advice over the phone at the same time as dispatching teams to the scene, and until they arrive on scene.

He was told about the activity of MDA teams in Sderot and the Gaza Envelope on October 7, about the MDA staff who were killed, injured or kidnapped while fulfilling their duties. MK Gideon Sa'ar is shown a Magen David Adom (MDA) ambulance (credit: MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

"Magen David Adom teams continue to act with great dedication during routine and emergency times, while providing a medical response to anyone in need," MDA Director General Eli Bin told the MK. "I thank the Chair of Tikva Hadasha Party, Minister Gideon Saar, for visiting and supporting our work, which strengthens us and allows our teams to continue to provide excellent medical services to anyone who is in need."