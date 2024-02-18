A video of a protester punching a woman in the face at a protest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night has surfaced and spread through Israeli media.

In the brief video, the suspect and the woman can be seen shouting at each other before he punches her in the head, and then bystanders intervene, separating the two. After that, the video ends.

It is unclear which of the two was protesting the government based on the footage or if the altercation started from something else entirely.

Police reaction to the incident

Israeli police announced that after receiving the video, it swiftly opened an investigation and located the suspect, who was brought for questioning. People attend a rally calling for the release of hostages kidnapped in the deadly October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel, February 17, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA)

It has been revealed that the suspect is 34 years old and a resident of Bat Yam.

No other details about the suspect and the exact location of the incident have been released.

The protest, near Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, was formed around demanding the return of the hostages in Gaza and showing dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's government.