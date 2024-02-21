The art exhibition "HOPE" will present the works of Shenkar College Graduates

"HOPE" exhibition, sponsored by Shenkar Members Club (SMC), will open on March 3, 2024 at the Weil Center in Kfar Shmaryahu. 42 artists take part in the exhibition and 96 works by Shenkar School graduates will be presented in the Department of Multidisciplinary Art, the exhibition will exhibit paintings, drawings, sculpture, photography and video art.

60% of the proceeds from the sale of works will be dedicated to supporting artists from areas that were damaged by the war, and 40% to the exhibiting artists whose works were sold.

Among the artists taking part in the exhibition are: Haran Kislev who will present two works of oil paintings that survived the fires and massacre of October 7 in Kibbutz Be'eri, Liz Marr, Eden Yona, Aviv Greenberg, Ilya Kagan, Amir Rosenberg, Einat Zeichner, Adi Brown, Yam Amrani and many more.

The exhibition will be on display from March 3, 2024 to March 17, 2024 and will be open to the public Sunday-Thursday 11:00-18:00. Weil Center, 4 Nota St., Kfar Shmaryahu, entrance is free.

About SMC Club - Exhibition Sponsor

Shenkar Members Club – a non-profit organization that works to promote and support Shenkar graduates and cares for the future generation of designers, artists and engineers in Israel, founded by Hadas Furer, Miri Tuchmeier, Tal Goren and Gal Schoenfeld. SMC assists Shenkar's graduates in integrating into the local and global industry upon leaving academia, and connects them with the diverse community of SMC members in a way that promotes its values and status in the world of Israeli society, culture and economy.