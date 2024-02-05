‘Out there’ in the art world

KIBBUTZ HAZORE’A

Painter Ella Amitay Sadovsky presents “Out There” at the Wilfrid Israel Museum, curated by Shir Meller-Yamaguchi. The exhibition includes three massive works that blend animation and painting. Inspired by Indian miniatures, they depict human figures fleeing and a watch tower collapsing. The visuals might be illustrative of samsara, the Pali and Sanskrit term for “running around in circles” which, in that world-view, means the totality of human life and death. Two other exhibitions are also on show: Hanita Ilan’s “Under the Sign of Saturn” and Moshe Roas’s “Killing the Tiger.” NIS 30 per ticket. Mon.-Fri. (except Tue.) 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tue., 12-5 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (04) 9899566 to learn more.

KFAR YEHOSHUA

Painter Elie Shamir presents his works along with fellow artists and art students at Beit Hankin’s “The Voice and The Text,” exhibition – held on the second floor above the grocery store (no lift, no bomb shelter). The ideals Shamir shaped during his 45 years as a painter who sees and teaches others to see are at the center of the artwork on display. Included are works by Matan Ben Cnaan, Tirza Freund, Uri Kloss, and many others. This is a chance to see some of the best talents in current figurative painting in the country. Shamir will be teaching painting throughout the duration of the exhibition. For more information about classes, email the curators at hankinky@gmail.com. Opening hours: Tue., Fri., Sat., 10 a.m.-1 p.m., through Sun., March 24.

HAIFA

Painter Ruven Kuperman was matched with the great 19th-century ukiyo-e master Utagawa Kuniyoshi for the “Duos” exhibition, curated by Dr. Etty Glass Gissis at the Tikotin Museum Of Japanese Art. Glass Gissis has also paired Yael Balaban with Katsushika Hokusai and current Japanese artist Tabaimo (Ayako Tabata) with Utagawa Hiroshige. Tours of the exhibition will be conducted for the public on Fri., Feb 9, at 11 a.m. and noon, and on Sat. at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. NIS 35 per ticket. Call (04) 603-0800 to learn about other tour times and to book your spot. The exhibition, at 89 HaNassi Blvd, runs through Sat., June 1.

MA’ALE ADUMIM

See works by the late Fantastic Realist painter Baruch Elron, curated by Dr. Alex D. Epstein, on display at the Moshe Castel Museum. A festive opening will take place Wed., Feb. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Described by Epstein as a “philosopher painter,” Elron, like Samuel Bak, was recognized in Israel, but achieved fame in the greater art world abroad. In this exhibition, marking 90 years since Elron’s birth, seven of his massive biblical paintings will be shown in the country for the first time. Opening hours: Sun., Mon., Tue., Thu. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed. from 12-8:30 p.m. Admission is free. Call (02) 535-7000 for details of private tours. The exhibition runs through Wed, April 3 at 23 HaHatzozra St.

Art news

CAPE TOWN

Moran Kliger, represented by Noga Gallery Tel Aviv, is currently presenting “Mimesis,” curated by Gavin Morris at the South African Jewish Museum (SAJM). Kliger is the first Israeli artist to show her art there. Her four large-scale drawings present ape-like semi-humans in biblical and New Testament scenes. These include the sacrifice of Isaac and the crucifixion. The drawings were scanned and printed in South Africa. Kliger will guide a tour of the exhibition on Mon., Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. and on Wed., Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., 88 Hatfield St., Cape Town. MORAN KLIGER’s ‘Mimesis’ at the South African Jewish Museum. (credit: SAJM)

VILNIUS

Painter Samuel Bak, the Vilnius-born Holocaust survivor who now lives in Boston, donated 250 of his works to the Samuel Bak Museum (named after him), a branch of the Vilna Gaon Museum of Jewish History in Vilnius. Curated by Leva Šadzevičienė, this stunning exhibition is all the more remarkable since Bak also presented his paintings in the Jewish Ghetto of Vilnius when he was 10 years old, 80 years ago. (That exhibition was curated by Shmerke Kaczerginski and Abraham Sutzkever.) Works by another Vilnius-born Jewish painter, Rafael Chwoles, who passed away in 2002, were donated by his family to the same Jewish museum, Vilnius journalist Marielle Vitureau reported last month. The museum is at 10 Naugarduko, Vilnius. Advertisement

TIMISOARA

Artworks by Tali Ratzker, Adi Drimer, Rotem Codish, and others were shown in the Romanian city as a continuation of the “Voice of the People” exhibition curated by Nitsan Shuval and shown at the Janco Dada Museum Ein Hod. The art created was a response to the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel and its people. Drimer was invited to re-create a mural she originally made for the Ein Hod space. In it, she used texts exchanged on the Kibbutz Re’im social media group on the day of the assault to offer the viewer a glimpse into the horror. The words were translated into Romanian for this project. The exhibition closed on Friday.

Art Roundup is a monthly glance at some of the finest art exhibitions and events currently shown across the country. Artists, curators, and collectors are welcome to send pitches to hagayhacohen@yahoo.com with

“Art Roundup” in the email subject.