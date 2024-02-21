Shenkar welcomes global Jewish students: Study and explore in Israel

The October 7 massacre and ensuing war have triggered a surge in antisemitism on campuses around the world. Shenkar, a leading Israeli academic institution with its unique interconnecting engineering and design faculties, is extending an invitation to international students aged 18 and above to spend a semester in Israel — where they will have the opportunity to study while immersing themselves in Israeli culture and society.

Shenkar's decision to extend this invitation stems from discussions with parents of students worldwide who voiced apprehensions regarding the current situation and future uncertainties. This initiative aligns with Shenkar's commitment to ongoing collaboration with international universities recognizing courses completed at Shenkar. Students opting to participate in this program will earn credits for the courses they complete, which will be transferable to their respective home institutions.

Shenkar is inviting students to spend a full semester in Israel, beginning on April 1. Participants will have the flexibility to choose from a diverse range of courses offered in English, along with art and design, hand zone workshops conducted in simplified Hebrew for those unfamiliar with the language. They will also have the opportunity to participate in a wide variety of social activities, allowing them to experience both the academic side of Israel and sample its social and cultural life.

Professor Sheizaf Rafaeli, president of Shenkar: "The current situation for Jewish students in the United States and Europe is challenging. Many are seeking a supportive and inclusive environment where they can relax and reinforce their sense of belonging. At Shenkar, we provide an environment conducive to creativity, research, and myriad new and exciting academic pathways. To these students, we extend a heartfelt invitation: join us for the spring and early summer months. We offer leading world-class faculties, courses taught in both English and Hebrew and an opportunity to immerse yourself in the innovation, initiative, revival, and resurgence palpable in Israel".

For more details and to register – click here.

For more information: Stern Ariely Saar, PR Agency, 03-6122130 / Shlomi Netzer, 050-4656771/ Merav Lerner, 052-6635563